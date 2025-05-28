Jennifer Safrey's After Happily Ever Available Beginning June 10

Sibylline Press Logo

New Novel is an Epic Tale of Midlife Rebellion, as Three Princesses Rewrite Their Fairy-Tale Endings

GRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sibylline Press is proud to announce Jennifer Safrey's new novel After Happily Ever: An Epic Novel of Midlife Rebellion . Safrey's fantasy is the story of three princesses who expected to enjoy a life of“Happily Ever After” after finding their true loves, but now in midlife, cracks in the“happily” are undermining the fairy tale. Available on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, the novel is available as a paperback and e-book from Sibylline Press; and audiobook from Tantor Media.Princesses Neve, Della, and Bry are sisters-in-law, having married into the royal Charming family, and for the last thirty-plus years, they've been living a coveted happily-ever-after life in the idyllic kingdom of Foreverness. But royal life isn't what it seems. Bry's people-pleasing is exhausting her, Della's exquisite and renowned beauty is fading with time, and Neve dreads the prospect of becoming queen one day, because power makes one a target, and she doesn't want to be killed ... again. Then the king's sudden death thrusts each princess into a personal quest that shows her the truth behind the kingdom's“perfection” and challenges her sense of purpose. Will each of the royal women take her rightful place, build her new legend, and create her own new happily-ever-after, in midlife? And will the kingdom of Foreverness survive the drastic changes?Princesses in Rebellion Party Book TourSafrey will be celebrating her royal book launch throughout the months of June and July with publisher-hosted“Princess in Rebellion” parties at bookstores throughout New England. For the launch event on June 10 at Lovestruck Books in Cambridge, Massachusetts, readers will step into a world of literary enchantment with author Jennifer Safrey, who will be resplendent in royal regalia. Tiaras will be bestowed and cupcakes served with drinks befitting a princess. Everyone is invited to don their most magical attire and embrace their inner royalty. All of Safrey's“After Happily Ever” events can be found HERE .Praise for After Happily Ever: An Epic Novel of Midlife Rebellion:“A captivating magical adventure, a clever fairytale upending, and a rousing feminist anthem.” -Katie Williams, Finalist for the Kirkus Reviews prize, Author of My Murder.“A refreshing reimagining of fairy-tale figures that redefines what it means to find our happy ending.” -Kirkus Review (Starred Review)“Jennifer Safrey gives new meaning to the word 'fairest' in this once upon a time tale that shows us what lies beyond 'happily ever after.' She masterfully weaves together themes of female friendship, aging, magic, and power into a novel that kept me in thrall to the end. What a great read!!” -Kerri Maher, USA Today bestselling author of The Paris Bookseller and All You Have To Do Is CallAbout the Author:Jennifer Safrey is the author of six other books in the genres of fantasy and romance. She's an adjunct professor at Emerson College, where she teaches a graduate course on romance novels. She also works as a freelance editor. She lives in the Boston area with her novelist husband, Teddy, and their two cats, Kimura and Potus. She grew up on Long Island.About Sibylline Press:Sibylline Press publishes the brilliant work of women authors over 50, exclusively. Founded in August 2022, Sibylline is owned by seven women of a certain age (five of whom are also authors). The press currently publishes more than 50 titles a year. Recently they launched a new imprint, Sibylline Digital First, to publish more work from women over 50 with new titles publishing every Friday as part of their“Pub Date Fridays” campaign. Sibylline Press titles encompass the genres of fiction (commercial and literary, as well as mystery, adventure, fantasy, and romance) as well as memoir. Sibylline Press takes its name from the Sibylline Scrolls, the ancient writings of wise older women, the Sibyls. More at sibyllinepress; and follow us on FB and IG @sibyllinepress.

