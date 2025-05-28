Carerite Centers Celebrates 11Th Annual Nursing Home Week: Under The Sea: Navigating The 4 C's Of #Thecareritedifference

The announcement of the CareRite Centers 2025 Professional of the Year, Marissa Weiny, 5th Floor Unit Manager at Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Nashville, Tennessee.

Marissa Weiny pictured celebrating her announcement as the 2025 CareRite Centers Professional of the Year!

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CareRite Centers proudly celebrated its 11th Annual National Nursing Home Week from May 12th to May 16th, 2025, across its network in New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Tennessee. This year's deeply immersive theme,“Under the Sea: Navigating the 4 C's,” highlighted the four essential values of CareRite: Care, Commitment, Collaboration, and Compassion. The celebration honored the remarkable dedication of its healthcare heroes.“At CareRite, our commitment to providing exceptional care is anchored in the values of Care, Commitment, Collaboration, and Compassion,” shared Ashley Romano, Chief Experience Officer.“These four core principles are not just words, but the pillars that support our network, creating a harmonious and thriving environment for our patients, residents, team members, and their families.” The week-long celebration took our team members on a metaphorical voyage aboard the SS NHW (Nursing Home Week), where each day spotlighted a different facet of the CareRite experience:Monday - Boarding Day: Staff received commemorative T-shirts and caps, as well as passes to the“Captain's Dinner” for all staff on Wednesday. Residents and families received“boarding passes” for the week's grand events, and the upcoming Gala Under the Sea on Friday.Tuesday - Day at“C”: "Arrr" is for Residents: Pirate-themed festivities brought joy to residents, including caps, teddy bear giveaways, beautiful hand-written cards, and a collaborative scavenger hunt for residents and staff to participate in together.Wednesday - Day at“C”: Our Most Precious Gems of the Sea: The Captain's Dinner featured leadership team members serving meals to staff in recognition of their unwavering commitment. Staff wore matching shirts and captured team photos on this employee appreciation day. Voting for the popular music video contest also launched this day, as well as the winners of the CareRite Kids contest were announced!Thursday - Pick Your Port: All centers embraced the diversity of their communities through cultural celebrations. The day also honored veterans, and featured a culinary showdown, the winner picked by Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell!Friday - Sailaway Day: The celebration concluded with the Gala Under the Sea, honoring the "three rings" of the CareRite logo: team members, patients & residents, and families.This year's prizes for employees included exclusive giveaways and experiences such as luxury handbags, AirPod Max headphones, Yeti coolers, Lady Gaga concert tickets, designer luggage pieces, autographed sports memorabilia, $3,000 travel vouchers, tickets to major events, and much more! Staff also enjoyed surprise gift cards, luxury fragrances, and the continuation of the beloved Token Program, which allowed team members to“cash in” their recognition points for incredible prizes.CareRite also announced new partnerships, including free admission for employees and two guests to the American Museum of Natural History, and collaborations with BJ's Wholesale Club, the Nashville Zoo, and more.In an emotional highlight of the week, CareRite honored its 2025 Professional of the Year, Marissa Weiny, 5th Floor Unit Manager at Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Nashville, Tennessee. Marissa is widely celebrated for her leadership, clinical acumen, and tireless commitment to excellence in patient care and staff support. She received this year's top prize, a $10,000 dream cruise vacation for her and four guests, including airfare and accommodations, as she was nominated by her peers, supervisors, and residents and families alike as an incredible healthcare professional who embodies #TheCareRiteDifference.The celebration throughout the week reached thousands on social media, amplified by heartfelt messages from The Love Boat cast, The Block 94.7 radio hosts, Miami Dolphins linebacker Blake Ferguson, Olympic gold medalist Michael Andrew, and New York Knicks legend John Starks, all expressing gratitude for CareRite's healthcare professionals.The younger generation of healthcare heroes also joined in the excitement with the CareRite Kids Contest, awarding $2,500, $1,000, and $500 to three talented young winners who showcased creativity in honor of the week, and the love and appreciation that they have for the CareRite professional in their lives."This week was a reminder of why we do what we do," reflected Akiva Rudner, Chief Operating Officer." From our amazing staff and families to the inspiring resilience of our patients, this week encapsulated the heart of the CareRite mission. The 4 C's were in motion; it's more than a celebration. It's a commitment to our shared journey, and a future anchored in compassion and excellence. The teams that provide unwavering care and compassion deserve to be loved and shown appreciation, and we hope this week shows a small token of that."For more updates and to see highlights from National Nursing Home Week 2025, follow @CareRiteCenters on Instagram.

