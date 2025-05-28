Tradesk Securities Accelerates Its Mission To Empower A New Generation Of Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Short Hills, NJ, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradesk Securities, Inc., (“Tradesk” and/or“Tradesk Securities”) a modern trading platform and registered broker-dealer, today announced the next phase of its growth as it continues building the infrastructure and tools to empower a new generation of investors. With an expanding set of intelligent features and industry-grade capabilities, Tradesk is bridging the gap between everyday users and the financial strategies traditionally reserved for professionals. Learn more at .

Amid growing interest in personal investing and increasing market complexity, Tradesk is gaining momentum by offering a simple, transparent platform that puts the power of investing into the hands of individuals, without jargon or intimidation. Tradesk offers a mobile-first investing experience designed to make building wealth simple.

Building on its mission, Tradesk recently launched Recurring Investments, providing users with an easy way to automate their investing strategies and build themed portfolios consistently over time. Looking ahead, the company is preparing to introduce a suite of AI-powered investing features designed to deliver smarter insights and personalized portfolio guidance, designed to help users make more informed decisions in real time.

Tradesk also continues to expand opportunities for new users, offering limited-time incentives for new account holders. Details are available at /newcustomer . In addition, to make advanced strategies more accessible, Tradesk is currently offering special incentives for options trading. Full details can be found at /optionspromotion .

"We founded Tradesk to break down the barriers that have historically excluded so many people from investing," said Eric Chu, CEO of Tradesk Securities.“As volatility grows and investing becomes more complex, users need tools that are not only powerful - but also easy to use, educational, and aligned with their goals.”

Since its launch, Tradesk has seen strong momentum, with a growing user base and an expanding feature set designed to support investors at every stage of their journey. With continued innovation and a focus on empowering users, Tradesk is setting the foundation for long-term impact in the financial services industry. As a registered U.S. broker-dealer, Tradesk brings institutional-grade infrastructure to the retail experience - and is laying the foundation to support broader industry partnerships, including fintech integrations and financial advisory/IPO tools.

About Tradesk Securities

Tradesk Securities is an innovative trading and investing platform designed to empower individuals to take control of their financial futures. User can create trading strategies with stocks, ETFs, options, and fractional shares. Built for long-term investors and active traders alike, Tradesk combines intuitive design, accessible education, and AI-driven insights to help users make smarter decisions, faster. With features like automated investing, recurring strategies, and clear, upfront pricing, Tradesk is making financial markets more transparent, inclusive, and actionable.

