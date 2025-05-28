Cumulus Media's Westwood One Presents Exclusive Multiplatform Audio Coverage Of The 2025 NCAA® Women's College World Series

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Women's College World Series Broadcasts Connect Fans and Consumers across Multiple Platforms NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media's Westwood One (OTCQB: CMLS), the largest audio network in the U.S. and the official network audio broadcast partner of the NCAA, will once again be home to every pitch, hit, and home run of the NCAA Division I Women's College World Series , live from USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, OK. Westwood One's coverage will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 29 and continue with play-by-play action from every game through the National Championship . Where to Listen

Westwood One's complete NCAA Women's College World Series coverage can be heard on terrestrial radio stations nationwide and via SiriusXM. All games

will also be streamed online for free at NCAA.com/WCWS and on and on the Westwood One Sports app available in the iTunes and Google Play stores. Additionally, the broadcasts will be available for free via the NCAA Women's College World Series app or The Varsity Network app. Fans can also access live audio via Alexa-enabled devices by asking“Open Westwood One Sports”. TuneIn premium subscribers can also hear all the action live. All-Star Broadcast Team

The broadcast crews for the double elimination games will feature Ryan Radtke and Chris Plank as play-by-play announcers; along with former University of Oklahoma outfielder and two-time WCWS champion Erin Miller, and Hall of Famer and University of Arizona three-time WCWS champion Leah (O'Brien) Amico as the analysts. Radtke and Miller will call the best of three Championship Series. This is Radke's sixth time as the voice of the WCWS, while Miller makes her Westwood One debut. Westwood One's complete schedule of 2025 NCAA Women's College World Series:

Double Elimination Games:

Games 1 – 4: Thursday, May 29, 2025

Game 1: Texas vs. Florida 12:00 PM ET Game 2: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma 2:30 PM ET Game 3: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss 7:00 PM ET Game 4: Oregon vs. UCLA 9:30 PM ET Games 5 – 6: Friday, May 30, 2025

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 7:00 PM ET Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 9:30 PM ET Games 7 – 8: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs Winner of Game 2 3:00 PM ET Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs Winner of Game 4 7:00 PM ET Games 9 – 10: Sunday, June 1, 2025

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8 3:00 PM ET Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs Loser of Game 7 7:00 PM ET Games 11 – 14: Monday, June 2, 2025

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 9 12:00 PM ET Game 12: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 9 2:30 PM ET ** Game 13: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10 7:00 PM ET Game 14: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10 9:30 PM ET ** **Games 12 and 14 are only played if necessary Championship Finals (Best of 3 Games):

Wednesday, June 4th, 2025 Game 1 7:45 PM ET Thursday, June 5th, 2025 Game 2 7:45 PM ET Friday, June 6th, 2025 Game 3 7:45 PM ET ** ** Finals Game 3 is only played if necessary

A complete schedule of games, announcer bios, and a list of radio stations airing Westwood One's broadcast of the NCAA Division I Women's College World Series can be found on or the Westwood One Sports app.

NCAA and the Women's College World Series are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987-featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl -- its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men's and Women's Tournaments and the Final Four®; U.S. Soccer; The Masters; NCAA Football; and other marquee sports events. Westwood One also distributes and represents Infinity Sports Network. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at on Instagram at and X (formerly Twitter) at x.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit or download the Westwood One Sports app in the iTunes or Google Play stores.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (OTCQB: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 400 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit

About the NCAA

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit and for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes. The NCAA is proud to have AT&T, Capital One and Coca-Cola as official corporate champions and the following elite companies as official corporate partners: Buffalo Wild Wings, Buick, GEICO, Great Clips, The Home Depot, Intuit Turbotax, Invesco QQQ, LG, Marriott Bonvoy, Nabisco, Nissan, Pizza Hut, Reese's, Unilever, and Wendy's.

