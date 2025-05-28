Delivering Good Announces Speakers For The 2025 Women Of Impact Summit

Delivering Good 2025 Women of Impact Summit

Celebrating Every Chapter of Women's Impact-From Emerging Voices to Industry Icons

- Matthew Fasciano, CEO of Delivering GoodNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Delivering Good is proud to announce the return of its Women of Impact Summit on June 4, 2025, now reimagined as a dynamic half-day conference. The event brings together a powerhouse lineup of women leaders across business, beauty, fashion, finance, tech, and sustainability for bold conversations, connection, and action. Hosted at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, this half-day experience will feature powerful panels, fireside chats, and a gallery walk showcasing purpose-led brands.This year's program opens with a powerful keynote conversation between Lisa Marsh, award-winning business reporter, writer, editor, and brand storyteller, and Andrea Moore, Delivering Good Board Member.Lisa Marsh brings decades of experience covering fashion, lifestyle, and culture. She is the author of The House of Klein and co-author of Marvin Traub: Like No Other Career, with bylines in publications including WWD, Town & Country, Bloomberg, Elle, New York Post, CNBC, and People.Together, Lisa and Andrea will explore the intersection of business, storytelling, and impact-setting the stage for a day of meaningful conversation and inspiration.The day will close with a special fireside chat between Cate Luzio, Founder & CEO of Luminary, and Emily Hikade, Founder & CEO of Petite Plume. Emily brings an extraordinary story of reinvention: after over a decade undercover with the CIA in counterterrorism operations across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, she launched Petite Plume while still living abroad-with no prior retail experience. What began as a sleepwear line has evolved into a full lifestyle brand carried in over 600 stores nationwide and beloved by celebrities and the Royal Family. In 2024, Emily was named EY Entrepreneur of the Year, and Petite Plume was included in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in the U.S. Her path from the frontlines of national security to the forefront of luxury retail exemplifies the bold leadership and creative resilience celebrated at the Women of Impact Summit.Cate Luzio, a longtime champion of women in business, brings a powerful perspective to this conversation. As the founder of Luminary, a global platform advancing women and allies through community, education, and mentorship, Cate has helped thousands elevate their careers and businesses. Before founding Luminary, she spent two decades in banking and was recognized on American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Banking several times, has been named to Inc. Female Founders list thrice as well as the Forbes Next1000. Her work bridges corporate leadership and entrepreneurial innovation-making her the perfect voice to close the day with insight, authenticity, and action.Panels Include:Voices of Vision: Women Redefining LeadershipJennifer Avallon (TUMI), Carey Ann Campbell (Southern Tide), Michelle Carter (Mastercard), Heather Salvatore Gruccio (Ann Taylor)Moderator: Sonal Gandhi (The Lead)Beauty, Unfiltered: Power Behind the GlossLockie Andrews (RICH Hair Care), Tennille Kopiasz (Blue Mistral | Fekkai & Bastide), Sabeen Mian (Performance Beauty Group), Liah Yoo (KraveBeauty)Moderator: Lindsey Coffey (2020 Miss Earth)The DNA of Female FoundersSarah Miyazawa LaFleur (MM), Danessa Myricks (Danessa Myricks Beauty), Elly Ross (Lil Sweet Treat)Moderator: Stacie Tedesco (QVC Group)Planet, People, ProgressCrystal Barnes (Paramount), Hedieh Fakhriyazdi (White & Case LLP), Keelin Evans (Macy's)Moderator: Cara Smyth (Accenture)Disrupting the Default: Women Leading Tech's FutureNoreen Allen (YOOBIC), Michelle Bacharach (FindMine), Victoria O'Brien (Salesforce), Missy Pool (Apple)Moderator: Sonia Lapinsky (AlixPartners)Power in the Portfolio: Leading Women in FinanceNeda Daneshzadeh (Prelude Growth Partners), Patricia Lizarraga (Hypatia Capital), Jessica Parry (Blackstone Group)Moderator: Barma Uruchima (The Estée Lauder Companies)Additional speakers include:.Matthew Fasciano, CEO, Delivering Good.Andrea Weiss, Board Chair, Delivering Good.Andrea Moore & Amber Mundinger, Summit Co-Chairs.Daiane Sodre, Daiane Sodre, Delivering Good Ambassador, Model, Philanthropist, and Wellness AmbassadorThank you to our sponsors:Lead Sponsors: The Knitwell Group and Macy'sInspiration Sponsors: Centric Brands, GIII Apparel Group, The O'Alliance“This Summit reflects the values of our organization and the power of purpose-driven leadership,” said Matthew Fasciano, CEO of Delivering Good.“We are thrilled to bring together women who are changing the landscape of their industries while lifting others along the way.”Tickets are now available at . Be part of a half-day that redefines possibility.About Delivering GoodDelivering Good helps people facing poverty and disaster by connecting them with new product donations from leading brands. Through its national network of community partners, the nonprofit delivers essential items with dignity to those in need.

