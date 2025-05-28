Sumsub And Solana Debut On-Chain Identity Attestations At Accelerate New York

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) First public use of Sumsub ID in Web3 – issuing on-chain credentials to power fast and compliant identity verification

New York, May 27 2025 – Sumsub , a global full-cycle verification platform, showcased its first public integration of Sumsub ID at Solana Accelerate in New York. The demonstration highlighted how users can issue on-chain credentials, such as attestations, via the new Solana Attestation Service (SAS), a built-in protocol from Layer 1 blockchain Solana , based on their Sumsub ID profile.

Sumsub ID – part of the company's Reusable Digital Identity product suite, launched in March 2025 – enables end-users to securely store and reuse their pre-verified documents for multiple verifications across Sumsub client platforms – simplifying compliance and improving user experience. The on-chain attestations allow users to carry a publicly verifiable proof of identity verification, tied to their self-hosted wallet, with Sumsub serving as the trusted party performing the verification and issuing the credential.

The live dem featured a simulated use case with Roam , an e-SIM provider. A user looking to activate a virtual SIM first completed pre-verification through Sumsub, created a Sumsub ID profile and then connected their Solana self-hosted wallet. Once verified, an attestation was issued and tied to this wallet. When that user applied for a new e-SIM from Roam, they identified themselves with the same Solana unhosted Wallet. Finally, Roam was able to read the associated on-chain attestation and confirm that the user had been pre-verified, enabling them to proceed.

This integration exemplifies the increasingly clear use case of reusable digital identity credentials, particularly in Web3. The underlying flow showcased in the demo is applicable across a wider range of scenarios, beyond eSIM activation. With Sumsub ID, verified credentials – including future formats like Zero-Knowledge (ZK) Proofs – can be reused across platforms and ecosystems, simplifying verification for both users and businesses.

Web3 users, when trying to use multiple financial and other on-chain services, are faced with the need to pass verification repeatedly. Alternatively, they are able to use of digitally-native, on-chain credentials which can be programmatically verified by other parties.

Sumsub ID allows individuals to pre-verify once and reuse their identity data across multiple services. It can reduce onboarding time by up to 50% and boost conversion rates by 30%, offering businesses a more efficient route to compliance while improving user experience.

About Sumsub

Sumsub is a full-cycle verification platform that secures the whole user journey. With Sumsub's customizable KYC, KYB, Transaction Monitoring, and Fraud Prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs, and protect your business.

Sumsub has over 4,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, e-commerce, education, and gaming industries, including Bitpanda , Wirex , Avis, Bybit , Vodafone, Duolingo, Kaizen Gaming, and TransferGo.

Sumsub has citations in research published by global institutions such as the United Nations and Statista, as well as ongoing consultancy and engagements with INTERPOL.

