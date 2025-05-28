Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet

Mezo , the bank-free Bitcoin finance platform built by Thesis*, the leading venture studio building brands on Bitcoin, today announced its Mainnet launch. As the industry's first full-stack Bitcoin economy, Mezo enables users to unlock the practical utility of Bitcoin without the need to sell it. Powering Mezo's economy is MUSD, the first fully Bitcoin-backed stablecoin , that grants users instant spending ability by using Bitcoin as collateral.

Mezo empowers Bitcoin holders to conduct everyday financial transactions without the need for banks as intermediaries. Effective immediately, users can use Bitcoin as collateral to mint and spend MUSD across various dApps in the Mezo ecosystem. At no sacrifice of their assets, they can access credit and . Notably, Mezo sets a new standard in affordability for lending/borrowing, starting at 1% fixed interest rate for MUSD loans, compared to standard Bitcoin loan rates of 5%-20% APR.

Mezo's Mainnet launch follows its Testnet phase that started in November 2024. This phase saw impressive community participation, surpassing $322 million in total deposits of stablecoins USDe/USDT/USDC plus wrapped Bitcoin currencies WBTC, tBTC, SolvBTC, and cbBTC; $1.8 billion in MUSD borrowed; and 154 thousand transactions.

Critical technology upgrades will include Tigris, Mezo's native incentive engine, designed to power flexible, scalable rewards and strengthen long-term ecosystem participation. Tigris will power Mezo validator rewards, the flow of protocol revenues, and create a system for distributing, tracking, and managing the flow of funds across Mezo's Bitcoin economy.

Additionally, Mezo is launching a partnership with Lolli, the leading rewards platform that empowers over 600,000 users to earn free bitcoin and cashback rewards on everyday purchases and mobile games. The partnership will unlock new ways for users to earn, spend, and engage with bitcoin by integrating Lolli rewards directly into the Mezo ecosystem. The partnership will also support Lolli's international expansion, creating new opportunities for global users to participate in the circular bitcoin economy.

In its mission to drive the supernormal use of Bitcoin, Mezo's launch today kicks off the“Maynet” campaign. Over the course of the next few months, Mezo will roll out additional updates for its product and reveal new partnerships. Through Mezo's educational content, users will learn about novel MUSD use cases and how to earn rewards across various dApps on it's marketplace. Mezo's other ecosystem partners include the following decentralized finance (DeFi), SocialFi, and interoperability projects, among others:



BitRefill: Crypto e-commerce platform offering gift cards to be purchased in MUSD in the Mezo Market.

Ledger: Custom Mezo-branded Ledger devices purchasable with MUSD in the Mezo Market.

Fold: An all-encompassing personal finance app for Bitcoiners. Mezo users can access the Fold debit card and spending platform, unlocking Bitcoin rewards and wealth-building opportunities.

Embody: A privacy-focused menstrual tracking app that will soon allow users to pay for memberships using MUSD.

SheFi: An educational program empowering women and nonbinary people to master crypto and Web3 through hands-on learning and community.

Wormhole: Official bridge for multichain liquidity coming to Mezo.

Magic Eden: Providing key wallet support and other future integrations.

Brink: Supports the Bitcoin protocol and software by funding, mentoring, and training open source developers.

Velar PerpDEX: Execute perpetual trades with MUSD

Zerolend: Lending market offering loans in MUSD

Threshold Network: Secure and maintain tBTC, a trust-minimized bridge that brings BTC liquidity into Ethereum, Solana, Optimism, and other EVM networks. Xverse: Bitcoin wallet that is integrated with Mezo, enabling users to access Mezo apps and features with their BTC wallet.

This year, Mezo will continue to introduce tech stack updates and partnerships to advance Bitcoin's productivity as a capital asset. Beyond 2025, Mezo will continue to pave the way for retail and institutional users to enter the next era of personal banking, without requiring bank access-unlocking Bitcoin's real-world value to maximize personal wealth.

For more information about Mezo, and to keep up to date with new product rollouts and partnerships, users can check out the

About Mezo

is a bank-free platform that empowers people to live off their Bitcoin, without ever having to sell it. It enables seamless, everyday finance beyond banks. With permissionless access, intuitive design, and uncompromising safety, Mezo offers a modern way to manage, borrow, and transact-powered entirely by Bitcoin.

As the industry's first full-stack Bitcoin economy, Mezo users can unlock the practical utility of Bitcoin. Powering Mezo's economy is MUSD, the first fully Bitcoin-backed stablecoin, which grants users instant spending power against their Bitcoin equity at low, fixed rates. Now, anyone can tap into their Bitcoin wealth and unlock real-world financial flexibility in a truly bankless system.

Users can learn more about Mezo's initiatives and unique features at

About Thesis*

To learn more, users can visit:

Media contact: