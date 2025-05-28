President Ramkalawan Attends Seychelles Maritime Academy Graduation As 104 Students Mark Major Academic Milestone

President Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by First Lady Mrs. Linda Ramkalawan, graced the Seychelles Maritime Academy (SMA) graduation ceremony held on Tuesday afternoon at the International Conference Centre Seychelles (ICCS). The event celebrated the academic accomplishments of 104 students completing certificate and advanced certificate programmes-an important milestone for the country's maritime education sector.

This year's ceremony underscored the unwavering commitment and academic discipline of the graduates, whose achievements reflect both resilience and scholarly excellence. A central feature of the event was the presentation of special awards honouring individuals who demonstrated outstanding performance and perseverance. Two new accolades were introduced this year-the Heart and Hustle Award and the Ministry of Fisheries and Blue Economy Award-broadening the scope of recognition to encompass diverse forms of student excellence.

The ceremony's highest distinction, the President's Cup for Outstanding Performer, was awarded to Eliel Meriza, a graduate of the Advanced Certificate in Nautical Science. Meriza was commended for his exemplary leadership, strong character, and meaningful contributions to the academic community. His success was attributed to remarkable perseverance, discipline, and integrity throughout his academic tenure.

Other distinguished awardees included:



Heart and Hustle Award: Leah Celestine

Seychelles Maritime Academy Board Award: Brya Hoareau

Minister of Education Award: Ilaria Ernesta Minister of Fisheries and Blue Economy Award: Sarah Etheve

Delivering the keynote address, SMA Director Captain Mahesa Abeynayake applauded the graduates for their accomplishments and urged them to view this achievement not as a final destination, but as a launching point for continued growth. He encouraged graduates to consider this an exhilarating new chapter they are commencing.

Captain Abeynayake also highlighted the comprehensive and rigorous training the students received, which he noted would serve as a foundation for professional excellence. Quoting the Roman emperor and philosopher Marcus Aurelius, he reminded students that“You are what you think,” underscoring the importance of mindset and purpose as they transition into the workforce.

The ceremony reaffirmed the Seychelles Maritime Academy's pivotal role in equipping a new generation of maritime professionals, aligning with national strategies to strengthen the blue economy while upholding high standards of maritime training and education.

The event was attended by key dignitaries including Minister for Education Dr Justin Valentin, Minister for Fisheries and the Blue Economy Mr. Jean-François Ferrari, Chief of Defence Forces Major General Michael Rosette, Commissioner of Police Mr. Ted Barbe, Seychelles Port Authority Harbour Master Captain Jean-Paul Fanchette, principal secretaries, senior officials, and invited guests.

