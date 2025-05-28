Police Committee Demands Section 34 Inquiries Into Saps Members Facing Serious Criminal Charges To Ensure A Quality Workforce To Fight Crime

The Portfolio Committee on Police has emphasised that the South African Police Service (SAPS) must urgently institute Section 34 inquiries as per the South African Police Act against officers charged with serious criminal offences. The committee remains of the view that to fight crime effectively, police officers accused of serious crimes must be removed to ensure that only committed officers stay in service.

The committee met with the Ministry of Police and senior management of SAPS to discuss the recently released quarter 4 crime statistics. The committee raised alarm that a growing number of SAPS officers who remain in active service despite being formally charged with serious criminal offences, including rape, attempted murder, drug trafficking and conduct linked to organised crime.

“We cannot accept a situation where the police service turns a blind eye to such serious allegations, especially where the charges suggest direct involvement in violent or organised criminal activity,” said Mr Ian Cameron, the Chairperson of the committee. In today's committee engagement, SAPS leadership was questioned about multiple specific cases in which officers, some out on bail and facing grave charges, are not only still reporting for duty, but in some instances still hold leadership positions or operate in frontline roles. These cases include:



A police constable who is out on bail for rape, is still serving at a local station.

An acting station commander who is currently facing charges of attempted murder and torture.

A member who was caught selling police dockets, later arrested again for drunk driving while on suspension, is now back at work.

A court orderly who was found with over 900 Mandrax tablets, still deployed at a central Cape Town station. A detective, out on bail for dealing drugs, is also reportedly back on duty.

This is concerning, and Section 34 enquiries would determine whether an officer is fit to remain in office. In the context of the need to restore police credibility and reestablish the necessary collaboration between police and communities, it is essential to ensure that every officer is fit and proper to hold the position of authority and that effective consequence management is engraved in the fabric of the SAPS.

Meanwhile, the committee has resolved that it is necessary to extend oversight to the station level. In line with this, the committee unanimously agreed to schedule a special meeting with the Fleurhof station commander following allegations that the police did not act fast enough in the case of the missing 11-year-old boy, Jayden-Lee Meek.“Crime happens at police station level, and while national leadership of the SAPS at the national and provincial level must be held accountable, so are officers at station level. It is in this context that we will invite the station commander to outline the circumstances around the incident,” Mr Cameron emphasised.

The committee remains concerned by the disparity between arrests made and convictions of criminals arrested during police operations. A criminal justice system that is unable to convict criminals is not effective and undermines the mandate of the system. Also, the committee remains concerned that there is no effective plan to tackle high gang-related crimes.“There is no question that gang violence is a major contributor to the high murder rates in the country. An effective response plan must be developed and urgently implemented to combat gang-related violence,” Mr Cameron said.

Also, the committee has called for collaboration between SAPS and sister departments and government agencies such as the South African Revenue Service to counter organised crime. The committee remains of the view that closer collaborations are critical in the overall fight against crime.

Similarly, the committee remains concerned about the length of time SAPS vehicles spend undergoing repair and maintenance after a breakdown. The committee has always highlighted that the availability of tools of trade is critical in combating crime.

