World Health Organization (WHO) Launches“Roda De Saúde”: A Platform For Dialogue On Health In Angola

The World Health Organization (WHO) in Angola is pleased to announce the launch of“Roda de Saúde”, a new monthly series of public conversations aimed at informing, involving, and empowering Angolan institutions and society around the main public health challenges and potential solutions.

The first edition of Roda de Saúde will take place at the Private University of Angola (UPRA) on Friday, May 30, 2025, between 10:00 and 11:30. Under the theme“Celebrating the Nursing Workforce: The Role of Nursing in Reducing Maternal and Neonatal Mortality”, the event will bring together WHO experts, representatives of the Angolan Order of Nurses, UPRA lecturers and students, as well as nurses working on the front line who will share their experience in the field. This first edition aims to celebrate International Nurses' Day, which falls on May 12th.

With the“Wheel of Health”, the WHO aims to help promote open dialogue between decision-makers, experts, and civil society, foster informed public debate on critical health issues, and strengthen health literacy based on scientific evidence. The organization also aims to bring the population closer to trusted experts, including UN agencies and national health and academic institutions, and to strengthen collaboration between the WHO, multilateral and private sector partners, academia, and civil society.

Inspired by the traditional Angolan“Rodas de Conversa”, this platform values knowledge sharing, inclusion, and community participation as pillars for identifying lasting solutions to address Angola's public health challenges.

By celebrating nursing professionals and their crucial role in maternal and newborn health, the first edition of“Roda de Saúde” lays the foundations for an ongoing movement of positive transformation in health in Angola.

