403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Retailers In Brazil Expand Hiring As Business Optimism Rises 1.6%
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's retail sector recorded a 1.6% seasonally adjusted rise in business confidence in May 2025, marking the second consecutive monthly increase, according to the National Confederation of Commerce, Goods, Services, and Tourism (CNC).
The Commerce Business Confidence Index (Icec) reached 104.0 points, staying above the 100-point threshold that separates pessimism from optimism.
Despite this progress, the index remains 5.8% lower than May 2024 levels, reflecting persistent challenges like elevated borrowing costs and uneven consumer demand.
Retailers reported improved sentiment across all index components. Assessments of current economic conditions rose 1.4%, driven by better perceptions of the broader economy (4.1%), individual business performance (0.4%), and sector-wide prospects (0.8%).
Future expectations surged 2.3%, with retailers anticipating stronger economic activity (2.2%), sector growth (2.3%), and company performance (2.4%). Investment intentions climbed 0.9%, led by hiring plans (1.8%) and inventory expansions (0.5%).
The uptick aligns with a 0.8% monthly increase in retail sales for March 2025-the strongest growth in 10 months-fueled by rebounds in non-essential categories like books (28.2%) and electronics (3.0%). However, sales of durable goods like furniture dipped (0.4%), highlighting lingering consumer caution.
Brazil's Labor Market Outlook
Employment projections further underscore this dichotomy: São Paulo 's Metro Line 6 project alone is generating 9,000 construction jobs, while nationwide formal job creation is expected to slow to 1.2–1.5 million in 2025 from 2024's 2.2 million, per FecomercioSP.
Industrial sectors remain cautious, with confidence inching up to 48.9 points in May but staying below the 50-point neutral mark for the fifth straight month.
Manufacturers cited modest optimism about future performance (51.3 points) but flagged high interest rates and a weaker currency as constraints.
Consumer confidence, measured separately by FGV-IBRE, edged up to 84.8 points in April but stayed firmly in pessimistic territory, with low-income households particularly strained by food inflation.
CNC President José Roberto Tadros emphasized that sustained recovery hinges on stabilizing inflation and household spending.
While credit access has improved, driving short-term investments, retailers face a delicate balancing act: expanding hiring and inventories while navigating monetary policy tightening and fragile consumer wallets.
The Commerce Business Confidence Index (Icec) reached 104.0 points, staying above the 100-point threshold that separates pessimism from optimism.
Despite this progress, the index remains 5.8% lower than May 2024 levels, reflecting persistent challenges like elevated borrowing costs and uneven consumer demand.
Retailers reported improved sentiment across all index components. Assessments of current economic conditions rose 1.4%, driven by better perceptions of the broader economy (4.1%), individual business performance (0.4%), and sector-wide prospects (0.8%).
Future expectations surged 2.3%, with retailers anticipating stronger economic activity (2.2%), sector growth (2.3%), and company performance (2.4%). Investment intentions climbed 0.9%, led by hiring plans (1.8%) and inventory expansions (0.5%).
The uptick aligns with a 0.8% monthly increase in retail sales for March 2025-the strongest growth in 10 months-fueled by rebounds in non-essential categories like books (28.2%) and electronics (3.0%). However, sales of durable goods like furniture dipped (0.4%), highlighting lingering consumer caution.
Brazil's Labor Market Outlook
Employment projections further underscore this dichotomy: São Paulo 's Metro Line 6 project alone is generating 9,000 construction jobs, while nationwide formal job creation is expected to slow to 1.2–1.5 million in 2025 from 2024's 2.2 million, per FecomercioSP.
Industrial sectors remain cautious, with confidence inching up to 48.9 points in May but staying below the 50-point neutral mark for the fifth straight month.
Manufacturers cited modest optimism about future performance (51.3 points) but flagged high interest rates and a weaker currency as constraints.
Consumer confidence, measured separately by FGV-IBRE, edged up to 84.8 points in April but stayed firmly in pessimistic territory, with low-income households particularly strained by food inflation.
CNC President José Roberto Tadros emphasized that sustained recovery hinges on stabilizing inflation and household spending.
While credit access has improved, driving short-term investments, retailers face a delicate balancing act: expanding hiring and inventories while navigating monetary policy tightening and fragile consumer wallets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment