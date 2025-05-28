403
Israel Neutralizes Hamas Commander Sinwar In Precision Strike, Advancing Counterterrorism Goals
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on 28 May 2025 the targeted elimination of Hamas's Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar, though military officials later clarified the strike remains unconfirmed.
The declaration aligns with Israel's broader objective to dismantle Hamas, which it blames for the 7 October 2023 attacks that killed 1,195 Israelis, including 815 civilians.
Since resuming hostilities in March 2025, Israel has expanded aerial bombardments and ground operations, deploying additional troops to secure strategic areas.
Netanyahu asserts the campaign aims to prevent future attacks, stating,“Returning these four bodies compels us to ensure that what happened on October 7 never happens again,” referencing Hamas's handover of deceased Israeli prisoners in February.
Israeli military assessments claim 20,000 Hamas fighters killed since October 2023, with recent operations targeting command structures.
The government cites these figures to justify its prolonged offensive, despite internal criticism from former defense officials like Moshe Ya'alon, who accuse Netanyahu of prioritizing political survival over strategic clarity.
The conflict's toll on Israel includes 1,706 military and civilian deaths as of May 2025, per Gaza Health Ministry data. Netanyahu 's vow to“settle accounts” with Hamas follows allegations that Israeli airstrikes caused prisoner fatalities, a claim Hamas denies.
With ceasefire talks stalled, Israel's campaign underscores its resolve to neutralize perceived threats, even as international scrutiny intensifies over the war's prolonged duration.
