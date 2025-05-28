Mock Drill Scheduled For Tomorrow In Gujarat, Rajasthan And Other Border States Postponed, New Dates To Be Announced

MENAFN - Live Mint) Mock drill postponed: Gujarat, Rajasthan and other states on Wednesday postponed the Civil Defence Exercise 'Operation Shield', which was scheduled to be held on Thursday, due to administrative reasons.

The Central government had planned to carry out a civil defence exercise 'Operation Shield' in all districts of states and Union territories adjoining the western border - Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Chandigarh.

However, scheduled mock drill has now been postponed.

In a post on X, the Central Bureau of Communication, Chandigarh, said that as per the Govt of India directions, the Civil Defence Exercise 'Operation Shield' scheduled for 29.05.2025 stands postponed.

“No blackout or mock drill will be held tomorrow. Inconvenience is regretted,” reads the post.

Gujarat and Rajasthan also stated that the exercise which was planned to be held on May 29, is postponed due to administrative reasons.

“It is requested that necessary directions to all the Controllers of Civil Defence and other stakeholders, may be issued accordingly,” reported ANI quoting Gujarat Information Department.

Earlier on Wednesday, a notice issued by Tina Dabi, District Collector of Barmer stated that a mock drill would be conducted in four border districts of Rajasthan Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sri Ganganagar and Bikaner on May 29.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has proposed June 3 as the date for carrying out a civil defence exercise.

"Stakeholders from local administration and youth volunteers like NCC, NSS, NYKS, Bharat Scouts & Guides, to man different services and assist the civil administration in the implementation of various civil defence measures like air raids from enemy aircraft, drones and missile attacks," the official communication had said.

Earlier, on May 7, as per the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, a civil defence exercise (Civil Defence Mock Drill) was conducted to check and evaluate the security arrangements of the citizens living in sensitive areas of the country.

Whereas, to avenge the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalagam in which 26 people were killed, Operation Sindoor was carried out by India on May 7 through which the defence forces targeted terror camps at nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Operation Sindoor led to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.