Caught On Camera: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's Old Video 'Deep-Scanning' Actor Mawra Hocane Goes Viral

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif 's old video in which he presented an award to Mawra Hocane has now gone viral and being widely shared on social media platforms because of the way he looked at the actor.

The video, reportedly from 2023, shows the Pakistani prime minister glancing at the actor as she walks away with the award.

The incident dates back to the time when Shehbaz Sharif was present during an event at the Governor House in Pakistan's Punjab province.

The video was shared in 2023 by Pakistan's UNewsTV with a caption:“Shahbaz Sharif“deep-scans" Mawra Hussain while giving award, video goes viral".

Mawra Hocane made her Bollywood debut in Sanam Teri Kasam in 2016. She made the headlines following her co-actor Harshvardhan announced that he would not be a part of the film's much-talked-about sequel if Mawra is cast in it.

Harshvardhan comments appeared following Mawra had condemned India's Operation Sindoor, which was launched by Indian armed forces in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Meanwhile, Mawra Hocane was also digitally removed from the poster of Sanam Teri Kasam on music apps.

India's Operation Sindoor:

On 7 May, India launched the Operation Sindoor in response to 22 April terror strike at Pahalgam in Kashmir that killed 26 civilians.

The Indian armed forces bombed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing at least 100 terrorists. Subsequently, Pakistan launched shelling and attacks on border areas, resulting in civilian casualties in Poonch. In response, India fired missiles and targetted Pakistani air bases. The exchange between the two nations continued over the following three days.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Pakistani attempts were strongly responded to by the Indian side.

After four days of fighting, military hostilities were stopped on May 10 as the two nations reached an understanding.

With agency inputs.