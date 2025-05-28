Marco Rubio Announces New Visa Restriction Policy Targeting Foreign Nationals Who Censor Americans
“Today, I am announcing a new visa restriction policy that will apply to foreign nationals who are responsible for censorship of protected expression in the United States,” Marco Rubio said in a public statement.
"It is unacceptable for foreign officials to issue or threaten arrest warrants on U.S. citizens or U.S. residents for social media posts on American platforms while physically present on U.S. soil."Pushback against global content demands
The new policy also addresses growing international pressure on US-based tech companies to comply with foreign content regulations.
“It is similarly unacceptable for foreign officials to demand that American tech platforms adopt global content moderation policies or engage in censorship activity that reaches beyond their authority and into the United States,” Rubio said.
“We will not tolerate encroachments upon American sovereignty,” Rubio stated,“especially when such encroachments undermine the exercise of our fundamental right to free speech.”Signal to authoritarian regimes
Though Rubio did not name specific countries, the announcement is seen as a criticism to authoritarian regimes that have issued arrest warrants or initiated legal actions against dissidents and critics abroad, even when they reside in the United States.Defending a core American right
Rubio emphasised the importance of free speech in his statement, saying,“Free speech is among the most cherished rights we enjoy as Americans. This right, legally enshrined in our constitution, has set us apart as a beacon of freedom around the world.” Rubio underscored the foundational role of free expression in American identity and governance.Foreign Governments overstepping boundaries
Rubio warned against increasing efforts by foreign governments to interfere with speech on US soil. He noted,“Even as we take action to reject censorship at home, we see troubling instances of foreign governments and foreign officials picking up the slack. In some instances, foreign officials have taken flagrant censorship actions against U.S. tech companies and U.S. citizens and residents when they have no authority to do so.”
