WHA78 Concludes Historic Outcomes, Consequential Highlights

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Seventy-eighth World Health Assembl (WHA78), the annual meeting of World Health Organization's (WHO) Member States, came to a close Tuesday, as health leaders lauded vast accomplishments and global solidarity.

The Assembly, WHO's highest decision-making body, convened from 19 May to 27 May, under the theme“One World for Health”. Member States considered approximately 75 items and sub-items across all areas of health, engaging in lively debate and adopting consequential resolutions to improve health for all.

“The words 'historic' and 'landmark' are overused, but they are perfectly apt to describe this year's World Health Assembly,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general.“The adoption of the Pandemic Agreement and the approval of the next increase in assessed contributions, along with the numerous other resolutions that member states adopted are a sign to the world that we can achieve cooperation in the face of conflict, and unity amid division.”

World's first pandemic agreement: equity for all

On 20 May, member states adopted the historic WHO Pandemic Agreement. The moment was met with heartfelt applause, celebrating over three years of intense negotiations by the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body, comprising WHO's member states.

The adoption of the Agreement is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to safeguard the world from a repeat of the suffering caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Agreement aims to enhance global coordination and cooperation, equity and access for future pandemics, all while respecting national sovereignty.

Over the next year, member states will build on the Resolution, by holding consultations on the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing system (PABS), an annex to the Agreement which would enhance equitable access to medical advancements.

Sustainable financing: protecting the future of global health

In a changing financial landscape, member states united to protect WHO's critical work by approving the second 20 percent increase in assessed contributions (ACs). By 2030–2031, ACs will make up 50 percent of WHO's core budget, providing more predictable, resilient, and flexible funding.

The Assembly's commitment to sustainable financing did not stop there; at a high-level pledging event during WHA78, health leaders pledged at least US$ 210 million for WHO's Investment Round, the fundraising campaign for the Organization's global health strategy for the next four years (the Fourteenth General Programme of Work). In addition to the US$ 1.7 billion already raised for the Investment Round, these pledges mark a significant step toward sustainable financing of WHO. Since launching in May 2024, the Investment Round has attracted 35 new contributors – moving WHO closer to the broader donor base envisioned in the Director-General's ongoing transformation agenda.

Action for health: Major decisions and resolutions

WHA 78 was steadfast in addressing ongoing health issues and adaptable in targeting threats and conflicts. The accomplishments of the Assembly spanned many areas of health as member states:



Adopted a new resolution highlighting the global health financing emergency;

Endorsed first-ever resolutions on lung and kidney health, highlighting the upcoming UN General Assembly focus on noncommunicable diseases;

Adopted a new resolution on science-driven norms and standards for health policy and implementation;

Adopted a new target to halve the health impacts of air pollution by 2040;

Adopted an innovative resolution to promote social connection with growing evidence linking it to improved health outcomes and reduced risk of early death;

Adopted a resolution for a lead-free future;

Adopted a resolution to address rare diseases, protecting the over 300 million people globally who live with one of more than 7000 rare diseases;

Agreed to expand the provisions of the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes to tackle the digital marketing of formula milk and baby foods; Adopted a resolution to accelerate the eradication of Guinea worm disease.

The Assembly adopted other resolutions on digital health, the health and care workforce, medical imaging, nursing and midwifery, sensory impairment, and skin diseases, among others. Two new official WHO health campaigns were established: World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day and World Prematurity Day.

Strengthening health emergency preparedness and response

The World Health Assembly also discussed WHO's work in health emergencies. Over the last year, WHO responded internationally to 51 graded emergencies across 89 countries and territories, including global outbreaks of cholera and mpox – a public health emergency of international concern – as well as multiple humanitarian crises. Working with over 900 partners across 28 health clusters, WHO helped provide health assistance for 72 million people in humanitarian settings. Nearly 60 percent of new emergencies were climate-related, highlighting the growing health impacts of climate change.

During the Assembly, member states considered matters pertaining to WHO's work in health emergencies and commended the Organization's leadership in this space; noted the director-general's report on the implementation of the health emergency prevention, preparedness, response and resilience (HEPR) framework and expressed their support for the strengthening of the global architecture.

Considered the health needs of people in Ukraine and the occupied Palestinian territory, noted the director-general's report on progress made in implementing the International Health Regulations (2005); and approved a decision to strengthen the research base on public health and social measures to control outbreaks.

The post WHA78 concludes historic outcomes, consequential highlights appeared first on Caribbean News Global .