Representational Photo

The suicide of an 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Jammu and Kashmir in Kota has shaken people in Kashmir. A girl under immense pressure to crack the tough competitive examinations couldn't take it any longer and ended her life. It is not an isolated tragedy but a grim reminder about what lakhs of students go through when forced into career paths that go against their interests or aptitude. This is the 15th student suicide reported from Kota in 2025 and the second this month alone. The latest victim, Zeeshan, had previously lived in Kota for coaching but returned a month ago to prepare independently. She reportedly told a relative she was considering suicide shortly before ending her life.

According to a study, student suicides in India are rising at an alarming rate, 4% annually, double the overall suicide trend. The numbers have jumped from 6,654 in 2011 to over 13,000 in 2021. These are the lives and families being wrecked. And we need to talk about this. More so in places like Kashmir, where open conversations around mental health are still rare, and the silence can be deadly.

This is why our schools, coaching centres, and even families must make mental well-being a priority. Counselling shouldn't be a last resort, it should be available from the start. More importantly, children must know that their worth is not tied to a rank card or an exam result. They are not failures for choosing a different path.

For years now, the message to India's youth has been loud and clear: crack NEET, JEE, or UPSC, or risk being called a disappointment. Family WhatsApp groups buzz with success stories of children becoming doctors and engineers. Relatives casually ask 15-year-olds whether they want to pursue medicine or engineering. They do this out of a deeply ingrained belief that only two or three professions are worth pursuing. Even when a child resists, parents often double down, confusing pressure with love and control with concern.

The death should thus be a wake-up call. We need to acknowledge that the real failure lies with us: parents, educators, policymakers, and society at large. We have built an education culture that rewards conformity, punishes creativity, and leaves no room for emotional well-being. Rising student suicides call for fundamental overhaul of the existing social approach to education.

Read Also Tattooed, Orphaned, Just 14: A Kashmiri Teen's Death Raises Hard Questions J&K NEET Aspirant Ends Life in Kota, 15th Suicide This Year