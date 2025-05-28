What Eid Ul-Adha Teaches Us In Kashmir

Representational photo

By Misbah Parvaiz

In Kashmir, Eid ul-Adha begins long before the prayer. You see it in the crowded markets, where people bargain over animals and children pull their parents toward sweet shops. Tailors work late into the night. Bakeries smell like cardamom and fresh bread. Everyone's preparing for something bigger than a celebration.

This festival is built around a story most of us know: Prophet Ibrahim was ready to sacrifice his son, Ismail, to obey God. At the last moment, a ram was offered in his place. That story isn't just religious-it's deeply human. It's about giving up something you love for something greater. And in Kashmir, where life itself often asks for sacrifice, it feels especially close.

Eid morning starts early. Men gather in open fields or at mosques, shoulder to shoulder. The prayer is short, but powerful. There's peace in those few minutes, a sense of unity that's hard to describe, but easy to feel.

Then comes the sacrifice. Skilled butchers move from house to house. The process is quick but respectful. The meat is divided into three parts: one for your family, one for friends and relatives, and one for those in need. That last portion matters most. You'll see kids carrying parcels to neighbors, or families making sure no one nearby is forgotten.

For many, this is the busiest time of the year. Farmers and herders earn more during Eid season than at any other time. Transporters move livestock across districts. Shopkeepers stock up. Bakers make double batches. Everyone's working, but there's joy in it. Food brings people together, always. Kitchens fill with the smells of Rista, and fried delicacies. Guests drop in. No one ever leaves without eating something. The meals are rich, but the conversations are simple-about school, crops, weather, and life. But what stands out most is the giving. People here make sure everyone is included. If a neighbor can't afford an animal, others help. If someone's alone, they get a knock on their door. Even a short visit means something. In Kashmir, Eid ul-Adha isn't about show. It's about sacrifice that feels real, not just symbolic. It teaches us to let go of pride, to think of others, and to find meaning in small, silent acts. And maybe, that's what keeps this place going-the belief that kindness matters, that sharing is strength, and that faith lives not just in rituals, but in the way we treat each other. Misbah Parvaiz is a 9th-grade student at SDPS Palhallan, Kashmir.

