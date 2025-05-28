Peace In 42° Heat: Salaam From Kashmir To The Prophet

Author in front of Kaaba

By Farooq Hussain Dar

I didn't want to leave.

The air in Madinah that morning felt different, almost heavier, as if it too sensed my goodbye. I had spent days in the city of the Prophet [PBUH], days soaked in peace and stillness, days I wanted to stretch into forever. But my time had come. The road to Makkah awaited. My suitcase was ready, my passport tucked away. Yet my heart-my heart wasn't going anywhere.

I walked slowly toward Masjid an-Nabawi, toward the Green Dome I had looked at a hundred times, maybe more. Each step felt harder than the last. How do you leave a place where your soul finally felt at rest?

When I reached the Raudah-the Prophet's resting place-I stood still for a moment. I didn't rush. I didn't speak. I just breathed. And then, quietly, I whispered the words every visitor says:

As-salāmu ʿalayka yā Rasūl Allāh. As-salāmu ʿalayka yā Nabiy Allāh.

I tried to hold back tears, but I couldn't. They came on their own.

There are things in life we feel more than we understand. That's how it was standing there, in front of the man who changed the world, and changed my heart. I offered my salaam not just for me, but for so many others. I had promised I'd carry their names, their love, their prayers. I said them silently, one by one. Some I barely whispered. Others caught in my throat. Dr. Eqbal. Bilal. Nissar. Altaf. Ishfaq. Tariq. There were more-too many to count. But I carried each one like a gift, and I handed them over in that sacred space.

Later, I stood before the stones of Jannat al-Baqi. There are no nameplates there, no towering monuments. Just simple graves under the open sky. But you feel it-the weight of what rests there. Hazrat Usman. Hazrat Hasan. The Prophet's family, his friends, his companions. The ones who stood beside him in life and stayed close in death.

The silence was deep, not empty. It held stories. I didn't say much. I just stood with my head low, eyes wet, heart full. It felt like I was walking through the very roots of our faith.

Even with the sun blazing-42 degrees and climbing-there was a strange coolness in the soul. How do you explain that? The streets didn't burn, they calmed. The heat didn't drain, it wrapped you gently. It felt like Madinah breathed its own kind of mercy. Like the breeze had a memory.

And when it was finally time to leave, I kept turning back. One more glance. One more look at the Green Dome. I didn't want to blink. I didn't want to forget how it felt to be here.

Now I'm in Makkah. But I keep thinking of Madinah. Of that walk, those names, that stillness. A part of me is still there, and maybe always will be.

The author is currently on the annual Hajj pilgrimage.