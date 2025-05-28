Every Summer Vacation In Kashmir Is A Climate Surrender

KO file photo by Faisal Khan

By Peerzada Aarif

It's mid-May in Kashmir, and Srinagar is already sizzling past 33°C. That's not normal.

This time of year used to be pleasant. Fans weren't even needed. But lately, it feels like summer has crashed in too early and too hard. It's not just a bad week. It's part of something bigger: a climate that's shifting faster than we're ready for.

To cope with the heat, the administration has changed school timings. Some parents want early summer holidays. The government has issued guidelines. But here's the thing - how long can this go on? If the heat doesn't let up, what happens in June? Or July? Do we just keep the schools shut?

This isn't the first time weather has disrupted the academic calendar. Earlier this year, a long stretch of snowfall pushed winter vacations deeper into February. Before that, schools closed during civil unrest. Sometimes it's cross-border tensions. Every year, there's something. Add all these up, and the learning year starts looking like a patchwork of stop-start routines.

The result? Students miss valuable teaching days. Teachers scramble to complete lessons. Everyone's left feeling behind.

We're stuck in a loop of reacting. Snowstorm? Close schools. Heatwave? Close schools. But what if we stopped just reacting and started planning?

Let's be honest. Most government school buildings in Kashmir aren't built to handle extreme weather - whether hot or cold. Many classrooms don't have proper insulation. Some lack fans. In some schools, even clean drinking water is hard to find. In winter, kids sit next to smoldering kangris. In summer, they sweat in crowded, airless rooms.

Is it any wonder schools keep shutting down?

This isn't just about comfort. It's about learning. How can students concentrate when they're freezing or overheating? How can teachers teach when they're constantly bracing for the next disruption?

If we want a better answer than just“let's stay home,” we need to build schools that can stay open safely through most weather events.

That means better insulation. That means ventilation that works. That means installing fans, water coolers, maybe even solar panels. Shade outside. Green spaces to cool the area naturally. Not luxuries - essentials.

And beyond buildings, there's something else we need to change: what we teach.

Climate change isn't a future threat anymore. It's here. So let's talk about it - in classrooms, with kids, early on. Let's teach them how weather works, why it's changing, and what they can do. Let's do drills for emergencies. Let's plant trees, set up rainwater harvesters, create student clubs that lead the way.

Because if we just keep giving vacations every time nature knocks, we risk raising kids who see disruption as normal, or worse, as an escape.

What we need is resilience. Not just the kind that helps a building stand through heat and snow. But the kind that helps a child face a crisis, stay calm, think clearly, and act wisely.

Kashmir is changing. Summers are no longer what they used to be. Winters might get harsher, or shorter. We don't know exactly what's coming. But we do know this: the world our children are growing into is going to be more unpredictable than the one we knew.

So let's build schools, and a system, that doesn't fall apart every time the weather changes.

Let's make our classrooms the strongest places in our communities, not the first ones to shut down.

Peerzada Aarif is a teacher and freelance writer from Baramulla. He can be reached at [email protected] .