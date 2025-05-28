Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-28 03:10:01
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:21 AM EST - HEALWELL AI Inc. : Reported that its subsidiaries Intrahealth Systems Limited Pentavere Research Group Inc. and 2355581 Ontario Inc. dba OceanMD, have been selected by Canada Health Infoway along with WELL Health Technologies Corp., as recipients of the 2025 Vendor Innovation Program (VIP), recognizing integrated, forward-looking solutions that will help advance connected care, improve patient access to their health information, and enhance care coordination across the Canadian health system. HEALWELL AI Inc.
shares T are trading down $0.01 at $1.37.

