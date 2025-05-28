Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Mining Corp.

2025-05-28 03:10:00
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:39 AM EST - Prime Mining Corp. : Announces that it has selected Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC to lead the study work for a Preliminary Economic Assessment on its wholly-owned Los Reyes gold-silver project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico. Prime Mining Corp. shares T are trading up $0.08 at $1.50.

