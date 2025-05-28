Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-28 03:10:00
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:41 AM EST - Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. : Announced that its CEO and Co-Founder, Hamutal Yitzhak, authored a featured op-ed published in The Washington Times on May 25. Titled "Operation Stork Speed will ensure babies get the nutrition they need," the piece highlights the urgent need to modernize the infant formula regulatory environment and emphasizes the importance of increasing access to safe and innovative nutrition options-particularly for infants with dietary restrictions or allergen sensitivities. Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.02.

