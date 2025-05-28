Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 02:34 PM EST - Magma Silver Corp : Announces the closing of the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of CAD $597,850 for a total of $1,500,000 for both tranches. The Company closed the Second Tranche through the issuance of 5,978,500 units at a price of CAD $0.10 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of CAD $597,850. Magma Silver Corp shares V are trading up one cent at $0.17.

