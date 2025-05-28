403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
TD, Northisle, Definity At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Toronto-Dominion Bank (T) hit a new 52-week high of $94.47 Wednesday. The Connecticut Sun announces a new multi-year relationship with TD Bank to become the exclusive financial services sponsor for the WNBA team. This collaboration is designed to engage Sun fans while supporting community involvement and championing the growth of women's sports across New England.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 91 cents Wednesday. NorthIsle is expected to report for quarter end 2025-03-31.
Definity Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $76.42 Wednesday. Definity announced today that it has increased the size of its previously announced private placements. Pursuant to the amended terms, the syndicate of underwriters, led by RBC Capital Markets as Sole Bookrunner has agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, an aggregate of 4,631,000 common shares of Definity at an offering price of $66.65 per Common Share.
Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.53 Wednesday. Elemental notes the recent announcement by Focus Minerals Limited reporting the sale of their Laverton assets in Western Australia, to Genesis Minerals Limited. Elemental Altus holds an uncapped 2% gross revenue royalty over a significant portion of the project.
iA Financial Corporation Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $143.65 Wednesday. CEO Denis Ricard will participate in a fireside chat as part of NBF's 15 th Annual Quebec Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, June 4, at 2:00 p.m.
AbraSilver Resource Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.08 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Apollo Silver Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 40.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.94 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.39 Wednesday. No news stories today.
AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $90.16 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Aventis Energy Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 25.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Cabral Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 43 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $172.00 Wednesday. No news stories today.
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.31 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $21.21 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Endeavour Mining plc (T) hit a new 52-week high of $42.50 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Empire Company Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $52.74 Wednesday. No news stories today.
EMX Royalty Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.32 Wednesday. No news stories today.
EnWave Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 39 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Erdene Resource Development Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.06 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Foremost Clean Energy Ltd (C) hit a new 52-week high of $5.40 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Angus Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 79 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Heliostar Metals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.35 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Imperial Metals Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.69 Wednesday. No news stories today.
K92 Mining Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.74 Wednesday. No news stories today.
KP Tissue Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.97 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $232.05 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Right Season Investments Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.43 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Lumina Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.25 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Magellan Aerospace Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.00 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Metro Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $107.81 Wednesday. No news stories today.
New Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.97 Wednesday. No news stories today.
OceanaGold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.09 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Aura Minerals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.20 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Probe Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.51 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Perseus Mining Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.39 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Rio2 Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.12 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Revival Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 51 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 66 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $18.52 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Sierra Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.48 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Star Copper Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 79 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Stantec Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $143.76 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Transcontinental Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $21.06 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Vizsla Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.95 Wednesday. No news stories today.
George Weston Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $278.66 Wednesday. No news stories today.
WSP Global Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $281.49 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $26.78 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Group Eleven Resources Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 91 cents Wednesday. NorthIsle is expected to report for quarter end 2025-03-31.
Definity Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $76.42 Wednesday. Definity announced today that it has increased the size of its previously announced private placements. Pursuant to the amended terms, the syndicate of underwriters, led by RBC Capital Markets as Sole Bookrunner has agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, an aggregate of 4,631,000 common shares of Definity at an offering price of $66.65 per Common Share.
Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.53 Wednesday. Elemental notes the recent announcement by Focus Minerals Limited reporting the sale of their Laverton assets in Western Australia, to Genesis Minerals Limited. Elemental Altus holds an uncapped 2% gross revenue royalty over a significant portion of the project.
iA Financial Corporation Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $143.65 Wednesday. CEO Denis Ricard will participate in a fireside chat as part of NBF's 15 th Annual Quebec Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, June 4, at 2:00 p.m.
AbraSilver Resource Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.08 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Apollo Silver Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 40.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.94 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.39 Wednesday. No news stories today.
AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $90.16 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Aventis Energy Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 25.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Cabral Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 43 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $172.00 Wednesday. No news stories today.
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.31 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $21.21 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Endeavour Mining plc (T) hit a new 52-week high of $42.50 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Empire Company Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $52.74 Wednesday. No news stories today.
EMX Royalty Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.32 Wednesday. No news stories today.
EnWave Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 39 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Erdene Resource Development Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.06 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Foremost Clean Energy Ltd (C) hit a new 52-week high of $5.40 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Angus Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 79 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Heliostar Metals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.35 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Imperial Metals Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.69 Wednesday. No news stories today.
K92 Mining Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.74 Wednesday. No news stories today.
KP Tissue Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.97 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $232.05 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Right Season Investments Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.43 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Lumina Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.25 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Magellan Aerospace Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.00 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Metro Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $107.81 Wednesday. No news stories today.
New Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.97 Wednesday. No news stories today.
OceanaGold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.09 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Aura Minerals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.20 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Probe Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.51 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Perseus Mining Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.39 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Rio2 Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.12 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Revival Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 51 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 66 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $18.52 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Sierra Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.48 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Star Copper Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 79 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Stantec Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $143.76 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Transcontinental Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $21.06 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Vizsla Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.95 Wednesday. No news stories today.
George Weston Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $278.66 Wednesday. No news stories today.
WSP Global Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $281.49 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $26.78 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Group Eleven Resources Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment