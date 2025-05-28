Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Concludes His Visit To Azerbaijan

President Of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Concludes His Visit To Azerbaijan


2025-05-28 03:07:05
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concluded his visit to Azerbaijan on May 28.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the Turkish President at Fuzuli International Airport.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was seen off by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

MENAFN28052025000195011045ID1109607472

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search