Hamas Agrees Framework Deal On Durable Ceasefire


2025-05-28 03:03:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 28 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian movement Hamas said Wednesday that its talks with US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff led to a framework agreement on durable ceasefire in Gaza Strip.
The movement awaits response (from the Israeli occupation) to the draft agreement, it said in a press release on Wednesday.
The movement noted that the agreement with Witkoff was part of the big efforts it has made to stop the barbaric onslaught of the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza.
The framework deal provides for durable truce, full pullout of the Israeli occupation forces from Gaza Strip, flow of humanitarian aid into the Strip and setting up a committee of technocrats to run the affairs of the Strip.
Under the deal, dozens of Israeli hostages and bodies of hostages will be freed in exchange for the release of a yet-to-be specified number of Palestinian prisoners. (end)
