Monster Energy Releases Action-Packed Siberian Express Video From The Wilds Of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

The wait is officially over! Viewers can now go online and watch "Siberian Express" in all its intensity on the official Monster Energy YouTube Channel here . Tune in for next-level snowboarding on superpark-era mega kickers along with western-themed antics for an unforgettable watch that will have you frothing to shred!

Directed and edited by Marcus Skin, "Siberian Express" showcases the craggy drama of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) and taps into the true grit of the West with a modern twist. The build? Unreal. The Stomping Grounds Projects crew built a litany of jumps down Jackson Hole's notorious "Amphitheater" run, featuring a top-to-bottom flow of hits: a quarterpipe, an 18-foot halfpipe, and a massive hip at the bottom. Not to mention an unforgettably huge cross-court kicker, sending a select few brave shredders far and wide.

The footage in "Siberian Express" was captured by a world-class crew of filmmakers and photographers, blending raw on-mountain action with dynamic drone cinematography over Jackson's legendary terrain. Set to a genre-bending soundtrack featuring the iconic tunes of Orville Peck's haunting country croon, "Take You Back," to Tanya Tucker's, "Delta Dawn," and a flash of nostalgia with Swedish pop duo Roxette, the edit fuses cowboy soul with snowboard chaos. Expect raw tricks, rowdy energy, and the kind of camaraderie and genuine friendship that defines Monster Energy's snowboard team in front of JHMR's stunning mountain backdrop.

Highlights? Too many to list. Throughout a week-long film shoot, all riders came through to raise the bar: Tricks like Rinnekangas' frontside lipslide front flip or Henkes' backside 360 on the hip are lighting up the comments sections on YouTube. But no spoilers – too many heavy tricks to name! Better hit play and experience the high-energy edit for yourself!

Follow the link and watch "Siberian Express" in high-definition quality on YouTube here . Special thanks to Monster Energy partner resort Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) for the opportunity, backing the vision, and letting this crew go full throttle in cowboy country.

For more on Rene Rinnekangas , Zoi Sadowski-Synnott , Judd Henkes , Torgeir Bergrem , Ståle Sandbech , Kokomo Murase , Halldór Helgason , Sebbe De Buck , and the Monster Energy snowboarding team, visit . Follow Monster Energy on YouTube , Facebook , Instagram , X , and TikTok for behind-the-scenes footage from the 2025 snowboard season.

