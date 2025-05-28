Situsamc's Amanda Dugat Honored With Chair-Elect Role At CREFC Servicers Forum

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC, the leading provider of strategic outsourcing, advisory, talent, and technology solutions to the real estate finance industry, is proud to announce that Amanda Dugat, Managing Director, Head of Servicing & Asset Management, has been named Chair-Elect of Commercial Real Estate Finance Council's (CREFC) Servicers Forum, where she will help guide industry dialogue and policy development over the coming year.

In this prestigious leadership role, Ms. Dugat will serve a one-year term as Chair-Elect, beginning at the CREFC Annual Conference in June 2025. She will then assume the role of Forum Chair in June 2026. As Chair-Elect, Ms. Dugat will serve on the CREFC Policy Committee and work closely with the current Chair and Past Chair to support forum initiatives, provide market insights, and help shape the strategic direction of the Servicers Forum.

"Amanda's election to this important leadership position is a testament to her deep expertise, operational excellence, and ongoing commitment to the commercial real estate finance industry," said Anne Jablonski, Head of Commercial Real Estate (CRE) at SitusAMC. "Her leadership at SitusAMC has been instrumental in driving innovation, standardization, and efficiency across our servicing and asset management platform, and we are confident she will bring the same level of impact to her role at CREFC."

Under Ms. Dugat's leadership, SitusAMC's Servicing & Asset Management has grown to manage over $197 billion in unpaid principal balance (UPB) in the U.S. across more than 5,500 loans supported by more than 600 experienced servicing and asset management professionals. Across the firm's broader primary servicing, asset management, and special servicing offering, SitusAMC manages more than $459 billion in UPB globally.

"I'm honored to be named Chair-Elect of the CREFC Servicers Forum and look forward to working alongside my industry peers to help advance meaningful dialogue and progress across our sector," said Dugat. "The Servicers Forum plays a critical role in addressing the evolving needs of commercial real estate finance, and I'm excited to contribute to its mission during this important time for our industry."

About Amanda Dugat

Amanda Dugat leads SitusAMC's Servicing & Asset Management team, bringing nearly two decades of experience in commercial real estate finance. She oversees the strategic vision and execution of the firm's primary servicing and asset management offering with a deep focus on leveraging technology to improve process efficiency and productivity while enhancing the customer experience.

Prior to joining SitusAMC, Ms. Dugat served as Senior Operations Manager at CBRE Loan Services (formerly GEMSA Loan Services), where she led treasury management and investor reporting. She also spearheaded the development of technology solutions for operational workflows and compliance and established offshore teams to support key functions.

Ms. Dugat holds both a BBA and MBA from the University of St. Thomas in Houston, TX.

About SitusAMC

SitusAMC is a leading independent provider of strategic outsourcing, advisory, talent, and technology solutions to the commercial and residential real estate finance industries. The company helps clients identify and capture opportunities in their real estate businesses through industry-leading solutions that drive operational efficiency, increase business effectiveness, and improve market agility across the entire lifecycle of their global real estate activity. For more information visit

