Global Automotive Sensor Market To Reach $51.6 Billion By 2029

Boston, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research,“ Global Markets for Automotive Sensor Technologies ” is expected to grow from $37.8 billion in 2024 to $51.6 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2024 through 2029.

The report analyzes the global market for automotive sensor technologies, focusing on leading companies' products and initiatives. It covers various sensor types, applications, and deployment trends in different vehicle types, excluding two-wheelers and agricultural and industrial vehicles. Revenue projections are in constant U.S. dollars, not adjusted for inflation.

Rapid innovation is anticipated in automotive sensors due to the growing consumer interest in electric vehicles (EVs) and the government's proactive sustainability and emission control regulations. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the latest technology trends, key innovation areas, strategies of major companies, and the global regulatory landscape.

The factors driving the market include:

Growing Consumer Awareness of Vehicle Safety : As consumers become more aware of the importance of safety features, demand rises for advanced sensors to prevent accidents and enhance overall vehicle safety.

Increasing Demand for Connected and Smart Vehicles : The trend toward smart vehicles offering enhanced connectivity and autonomous driving capabilities is pushing the need for sophisticated sensor technologies.

Surge in the Use of EVs : Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming more popular, and they rely on sensors for battery management, energy efficiency, and safety systems.

Innovations in Vehicle Connectivity and V2X Communications : Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication technologies are evolving. They allow vehicles to communicate with each other and with infrastructure, which requires advanced sensors.

Integration of 5G Technology in Sensors : The adoption of 5G technology enables faster and more reliable communication between sensors and vehicle systems, enhancing the performance and capabilities of automotive sensors.

Report Synopsis