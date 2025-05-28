Global Automotive Sensor Market To Reach $51.6 Billion By 2029
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2023
|Forecast period considered
|2024-2029
|Base year market size
|$37.0 billion
|Market size forecast
|$51.6 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2029
|Segments covered
|Sensor Type, Vehicle Type, Propulsion Technology, Sales Channel, Application, Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW)
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- In 2023, global sales of automobiles increased nearly 10%, surpassing 72 million units. This growth was driven by the easing of supply chain challenges and the normalization of component availability between 2022 and 2023.
- Starting in 2024, Europe's general safety regulation will require all new cars to be equipped with autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and lane-keeping systems.
- Sales of EVs were nearly 14 million in 2023. The share of EVs in total sales has risen dramatically from around 4% in 2020 to 18% in 2023.
Emerging startups:
- Cepton Technologies : Founded in 2016 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., the company focuses on high-performance LiDAR solutions for automotive, smart city, and industrial applications. Cepton's LiDAR systems are known for their reliability, energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, making them suitable for mass-market applications.
- Grayscale AI : Grayscale AI develops sensor fusion systems that combine visual and motion data for real-time localization and mapping, crucial for autonomous driving. The company has received funding from NATO's DIANA Accelerator and is exploring opportunities to expand the use of its innovative solutions in autonomous vehicles.
- Bynav Technology : This company has GNSS/INS positioning systems and related algorithms expertise. The company designs highly accurate navigation solutions for automotive applications, including ADAS and autonomous driving. Bynav's advanced GNSS signal processing and real-time kinematic (RTK) algorithms ensure precise positioning under challenging conditions.
The report addresses the following questions:What is the market's projected size and growth rate?
- The global market for automotive sensor technologies was valued at $37.0 billion in 2023 and will reach $51.6 billion by the end of2029, with a CAGR of 6.4%.
- These include growing vehicle safety regulations and consumer awareness, increasing demand for connected and smart vehicles, and the rapid surge in the adoption of EVs.
- The report segments the market based on sensor type, vehicle type, propulsion technology, application, and region.
- Chemical and gas sensors will be the dominant sensor type through 2029.
- Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global market.
Market leaders include:
- APTIV ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS INC. AMPHENOL CORP. ANALOG DEVICES INC. CONTINENTAL AG DENSO CORP. INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG MELEXIS NXP SEMICONDUCTORS PANASONIC CORP. ROBERT BOSCH GMBH SEMICONDUCTOR COMPONENTS INDUSTRIES LLC. SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES INC. TE CONNECTIVITY TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC.
