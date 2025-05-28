The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Jun Lan As A Pinnacle Professional Member
BTG's commitment to advancing the wheel industry and supporting the automotive sector's shift toward sustainable energy solutions has positioned the company as a key player in global markets. Under Mr. Lan's leadership, BTG emphasizes quality, performance, and environmentally conscious practices, reflecting his vision for a greener future in automotive manufacturing.
Mr. Lan's academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry with a focus on Polymer Science & Engineering from Peking University (1991). He later earned a Master of Science and was a doctoral candidate in Materials Science and Engineering at the University of Texas at El Paso (2001). To further enhance his leadership skills, he pursued an MBA in General Management and International Business from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan (2007).
A longstanding member of the Society of Automotive Engineers, Mr. Lan has been recognized for his contributions to the industry with numerous accolades. His achievements include being named Supplier of the Year by General Motors multiple times between 2009 and 2012, highlighting his dedication to excellence and innovation.
Looking forward, Mr. Lan remains focused on expanding BTG's reach and impact. His vision includes continued growth in international markets and the development of cutting-edge solutions that support the automotive industry's ongoing transition to green energy.
