The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Laura Scolarici As An Inner Circle Lifetime Member

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Laura Scolarici has carved a respected path in the government contracting industry, where her leadership, communication skills, and operational expertise continue to make a lasting impact. As a Senior Director with TS/SCI clearance, she manages a diverse portfolio of federal, Department of Defense (DOD), Intelligence Community (IC), and state government contracts. With up to 200 employees under her leadership, Ms. Scolarici has developed a reputation as a dynamic mentor and a trusted thought leader in systems engineering, integration, data analysis, and program execution.

A graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting (2000), Ms. Scolarici attributes much of her professional success to her ability to engage, inspire, and listen. Known for her powerful communication style and high-level credibility, she thrives in roles that require clear vision, strategic execution, and strong partner engagement. Her work has included managing DOD pipelines and clearance-based projects, while actively advising government entities on mission-aligned business development opportunities.

In addition to her operational leadership, Ms. Scolarici serves on the Board of Directors for the Fauquier Community Child Care (FCCC), where she helps guide the organization's strategic direction, supports fundraising initiatives, and advocates for accessible, high-quality child care services within the community.

Away from work, she finds joy and balance in spending quality time with her two daughters, ages seven and ten. A passionate Jeep Wrangler enthusiast, she enjoys adventurous outings that reflect her energetic and forward-moving approach to life.

Looking ahead, Ms. Scolarici plans to launch her own company within the government consulting sector-an endeavor that aligns with her entrepreneurial spirit and unwavering commitment to leadership. Her guiding philosophy remains simple yet powerful: "Show up with a smile, lead with confidence, and stay grounded in humility."

