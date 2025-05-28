The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Laura Scolarici As An Inner Circle Lifetime Member
A graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting (2000), Ms. Scolarici attributes much of her professional success to her ability to engage, inspire, and listen. Known for her powerful communication style and high-level credibility, she thrives in roles that require clear vision, strategic execution, and strong partner engagement. Her work has included managing DOD pipelines and clearance-based projects, while actively advising government entities on mission-aligned business development opportunities.
In addition to her operational leadership, Ms. Scolarici serves on the Board of Directors for the Fauquier Community Child Care (FCCC), where she helps guide the organization's strategic direction, supports fundraising initiatives, and advocates for accessible, high-quality child care services within the community.
Away from work, she finds joy and balance in spending quality time with her two daughters, ages seven and ten. A passionate Jeep Wrangler enthusiast, she enjoys adventurous outings that reflect her energetic and forward-moving approach to life.
Looking ahead, Ms. Scolarici plans to launch her own company within the government consulting sector-an endeavor that aligns with her entrepreneurial spirit and unwavering commitment to leadership. Her guiding philosophy remains simple yet powerful: "Show up with a smile, lead with confidence, and stay grounded in humility."
Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]
SOURCE The Inner Circle
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment