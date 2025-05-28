The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. Rashid G. Mosley As A Pinnacle Professional Member
Dr. Mosley holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Savannah State University, a Master of Science Administration in Leadership from Central Michigan University, and a Doctor of Education in Human and Organizational Learning from The George Washington University. He has spent two decades in the industry, establishing himself as a thought leader in workforce development, leadership training, and policy innovation.
Beyond his consulting work, Dr. Mosley is civically engaged as vice president of programming innovation and impact at Independent Sector, the only national membership organization that brings together a diverse community of changemakers, nonprofits, foundations, and corporations working to strengthen civil society and ensure all people in the United States thrive. He is also an active member of 100 Black Men of Greater Washington, DC. Recognized for his contributions to education and leadership, he has received multiple honors from Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., as well as a Teacher of the Year nomination from Northeastern University and the University of Maryland Global Campus.
Looking ahead, Dr. Mosley is focused on scaling Dr. Ra Consulting into a global leader in AI-driven workforce and leadership solutions. His vision includes expanding his impact through policy innovation, AI strategy development, and fostering education and community leadership through nonprofit growth.
Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]
SOURCE The Inner Circle
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment