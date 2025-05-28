The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. Rashid G. Mosley As A Pinnacle Professional Member

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Rashid G. Mosley, the president and founder of Dr. Ra Consulting, is a distinguished leader in social sciences, organizational leadership, and AI strategy. Based in Chicago, Dr. Mosley provides expert consulting services in administrative and general management, human resources, research and development, and professional training. His firm is at the forefront of helping organizations navigate artificial intelligence (AI), ensuring they stay ahead in competitive markets while fostering talent for long-term success.

Dr. Mosley holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Savannah State University, a Master of Science Administration in Leadership from Central Michigan University, and a Doctor of Education in Human and Organizational Learning from The George Washington University. He has spent two decades in the industry, establishing himself as a thought leader in workforce development, leadership training, and policy innovation.

Beyond his consulting work, Dr. Mosley is civically engaged as vice president of programming innovation and impact at Independent Sector, the only national membership organization that brings together a diverse community of changemakers, nonprofits, foundations, and corporations working to strengthen civil society and ensure all people in the United States thrive. He is also an active member of 100 Black Men of Greater Washington, DC. Recognized for his contributions to education and leadership, he has received multiple honors from Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., as well as a Teacher of the Year nomination from Northeastern University and the University of Maryland Global Campus.

Looking ahead, Dr. Mosley is focused on scaling Dr. Ra Consulting into a global leader in AI-driven workforce and leadership solutions. His vision includes expanding his impact through policy innovation, AI strategy development, and fostering education and community leadership through nonprofit growth.

