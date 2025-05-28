World-Renowned Mold Illness Expert Dr. Scott Mcmahon Joins Moldco As Medical Director

MENAFN - PR Newswire) CIRS is a debilitating, multi-system illness triggered by exposure to mold and water-damaged buildings. Although it potentially affects millions across the United States, it remains widely misunderstood and misdiagnosed. Each year, many are misdiagnosed and suffer from a multitude of symptoms, caused by mold exposure. MoldCo and Dr. McMahon are on a mission to change that.

"I'm honored to join MoldCo to scale what I've spent years doing one patient at a time - that is, educating and treating people with mold-related illness," said Dr. McMahon. "We're giving patients answers when the medical system gives them shrugs."

Dr. McMahon has evaluated more than 2,000 patients with CIRS across 48 states nationwide and 21 countries. A board-certified pediatrician and hospitalist with more than three decades of experience, he is also an author, researcher and expert medical witness in mold litigation. He co-authored The Art and Science of CIRS Medicine with Dr. Ritchie Shoemaker, the physician who first defined the condition. He has authored or co-authored more than a dozen peer-reviewed scientific papers on mold toxicity and contributed to multiple medical textbooks.

Dr. McMahon is also recognized as a qualified CIRS medical expert for the judicial system in ten states in the United States as well as the Bahamas and Quebec, Canada. He has been involved in more than 100 disability, workers compensation and personal injury cases, testifying in ten states as well as Canada, England and the Bahamas.

Widely regarded as a leading authority in the field, Dr. McMahon is at the forefront of advancing clinical science and education to improve outcomes for those suffering from mold exposure. MoldCo was founded by venture investor Ariana Thacker after her own debilitating experience with mold toxicity. "Millions of people live in mold-contaminated environments, unaware of the biological damage occurring inside them," said Thacker. "We built MoldCo to change that reality. Dr. McMahon's leadership marks a pivotal step forward in delivering world-class care to the people who need it most."

MoldCo provides online access to lab testing, expert-led care, and protocols grounded in research. It is often 10x to 100x more affordable than traditional functional medicine clinics, with zero travel and end-to-end remote care.

MoldCo is currently accepting new patients in select states at and planning a nationwide rollout by the end of 2025.

ICYMI: A New Way to Understand Mold Toxicity: The MEDICINE AND MIRACLES Podcast, Hosted by Dr. Scott McMahon

Dr. McMahon also hosts the podcast MEDICINE AND MIRACLES, exploring the science and spirituality behind healing from mold toxicity. The latest episodes -- Episode 27 (Part 1) and Episode 28 (Part 2) – feature MoldCo CEO Ariana Thacker, who shares her personal path from patient to founder.

Listen now on digital platforms everywhere, including:



Spotify: Link

Audible: Link

iHeartRadio: Link

Amazon: Link And now on YouTube: Link

About Dr. Scott McMahon

Dr. McMahon received his medical degree from Creighton University and completed his pediatric residency at Duke University Medical Center. He has published over a dozen peer-reviewed papers on mold illness and is a recognized expert witness in mold-related court cases across the United States, Canada, Europe and the Bahamas.

He resides in Roswell, New Mexico, with his wife Mary and their eight children.

Learn more at medicineandmiracles .

About MoldCo

MoldCo is the first clinician-led, digital health platform for told Toxicity. By combining expert care with cutting-edge lab testing, MoldCo makes recovery accessible for the millions suffering from the health consequences of toxic mold exposure, without the cost, confusion, or complexity of traditional clinics.

Visit to learn more.

