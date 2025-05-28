Wounded Marine And His Family To Receive Life-Changing Home Makeover On Military Makeover With Montel®

The Reeves Family of North Carolina to Be Featured in Upcoming Season Airing on Lifetime TV.

Full makeover will be realized between June 10th to June 22nd.

The reveal of the home makeover will be filmed on June 22nd.

KING, N.C. , May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Military Makeover with Montel® along with Official Non-Profit Partner, Purple Heart Homes , proudly announces its upcoming season spotlighting the remarkable story of U.S. Marine Corps veteran Sean Reeves and his family. Coming to Lifetime TV this summer, this season will follow an inspiring path of bravery, dedication, and recovery, culminating in a well-earned home makeover for a selfless family. Sean's courageous service and sacrifice were recognized with many military decorations, such as the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation, NATO Medal ISAF Afghanistan, and the Afghanistan Campaign Ribbon, among others.

Driven by the September 11th attacks, Sean Reeves enlisted in the United States Marine Corps upon his 2008 high school graduation. He served as an infantry rifleman (0311) with the First Battalion, Second Marines and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2010. During Operation Northern Penetration, Mr. Reeves sustained a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and three gunshot wounds resulting from an improvised explosive device (IED) detonation and subsequent ambush. Despite these severe injuries, he continued his military service until his medical retirement in 2011.

Presently, Mr. Reeves is employed as a Care Coordinator at Veterans Bridge Home, providing support to veterans and their families as they navigate challenging transitions. Notwithstanding persistent chronic pain, cognitive impairments, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and having achieved remission from non-Hodgkin lymphoma, he remains a dedicated advocate and an essential source of support within the veteran community.

"The story of the Reeves family is one of resilience and commitment to community," said Nicole Oropesa, President of BrandStar Entertainment. "Through Military Makeover with Montel, we are honored to recognize and uplift a family who truly embodies the heart of service to their fellow veterans."

With the help of generous partners and the King, NC community, alongside Co-Host Art Edmonds and Designer Jennifer Bertrand, Military Makeover with Montel® will renovate the Reeves family home to reflect the care, accessibility, and comfort they deserve.

Military Makeover with Montel : Military Makeover with Montel® is an award-winning reality TV series dedicated to transforming the homes and lives of military families across the country. Hosted by Veteran, Author and TV Personality Montel Williams, alongside Co-Host Art Edmonds and Designer Jennifer Bertrand, the show brings together businesses, non-profits, and local communities to create lasting change for those who've served. Airing on Lifetime® and the American Forces Network, Military Makeover is more than a renovation show-it's a powerful mission where help, healing, and hope truly start at home.

Purple Heart Homes: Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality of life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all eras. Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans' Lives One Home at a Time.

For more information, visit and follow us on X @PHHTweet and Facebook and Instagram @PurpleHeartHomes.

