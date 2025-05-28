UAE Jobs: 85% Of Employees Feel Physically, Mentally Well At Work, Survey Says

The majority of the UAE employees feel well mentally and physically as their employers promote a healthy work-life balance and they're thriving in their current roles, according to a new survey released by Mercer Marsh Benefits.

Approximately 85 per cent of employees feel physically and mentally well, while 64 per cent believe their employer actively promotes a healthy work-life balance, and 58 per cent feel that their organisation genuinely cares about their health and well-being, said the 2025 Health on Demand report published on Wednesday.

Over two-thirds - 68 per cent - of UAE employees indicate that they are thriving in their current roles. Furthermore, 79 per cent of employees express confidence in their ability to afford the healthcare they and their families may need.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Employees in the UAE are not only reporting high levels of well-being but are also expressing a clear desire for more personalised and flexible workplace benefits. While employees feel physically and mentally well, there are gaps in support. This presents an opportunity for employers to align their benefits strategies with the evolving expectations of a diverse, multigenerational workforce,” said Adel Alderi, Senior Consultant at Mercer Marsh Benefits, UAE.

However, more than a third - 37 per cent - of employees said they face delayed medical treatment due to financial concerns while 24 per cent of employees postponed care, believing the issue would resolve itself.

Importantly, nearly half - 48 per cent - of UAE employees revealed that they feel stressed most days at work. At the same time, over half - 58 per cent - said they were actively looking for a new job (above the global average of 45%), reinforcing the link between mental health pressures and retention risks.

Employer-provided mental health support remains limited with just 30 per cent of UAE employees saying they have access to insurance that reduces the cost of mental health treatment. Only 29 per cent report that they can access training to help them recognise and manage mental health challenges.

Personal benefits

Nearly 6 out of 10 - 62 per cent - of UAE employees have expressed a preference for more personalised benefits packages as expectations for flexible and responsive offerings continue to grow.

Half of the employees surveyed in the UAE say flexible schedules - such as compressed workweeks - would be helpful, though only 33 per cent currently receive them. The same proportion - 49 per cent - see flexible retirement options as important, but just 26 per cent say these are available through their current employer.

UAE employees also expressed strong interest in proactive, preventive, and tiered benefit options. Some 81 per cent would be happy if their employer helped them plan for long-term health and care needs.

Another 80 per cent would welcome financial incentives for engaging in preventive care, while 76 per cent would appreciate the ability to pay more for enhanced or additional coverage.

The Mercer Marsh Benefits survey covered over 18,000 employees across 17 markets, including the UAE, about their health and well-being priorities.