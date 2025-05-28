UAE Summons Israeli Ambassador, Condemns Violations Against Palestinians At Al Aqsa Mosque

The UAE summoned the Israeli ambassador to the UAE on Wednesday to express the nation's strong condemnation of what it described as“shameful and offensive violations” against Palestinians in the courtyards of Al Aqsa Mosque and the Islamic Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the arbitrary practices as a“serious provocation and incitement against Muslims,” calling them a flagrant breach of the sanctity of the Holy City. The UAE reiterated its firm stance against actions that threaten religious harmony and international peace.

MoFAIC condemned repeated attacks by Israeli extremists, warning that these actions - coupled with incitement to hatred and violence - represent a systematic campaign not only against the Palestinian people but also the broader international community. The Ministry cautioned that such provocations risk exacerbating tensions at a time when the priority should be ending the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

The UAE called on the Israeli government to take full responsibility for the incidents, hold perpetrators accountable - including public officials - and urgently halt the exploitation of Jerusalem for agendas rooted in violence and extremism. The Ministry warned that failure to act would be seen as tacit approval, potentially fueling further hatred, racism, and regional instability.

The Ministry also reaffirmed the UAE's support for the role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in overseeing Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem, urging respect for international law and the long-standing historical status quo. It stressed the need to avoid infringing upon the authority of the Jerusalem Endowments Administration, which manages Al Aqsa Mosque, the Dome of the Rock, and surrounding areas.

Reiterating its categorical rejection of any actions that contravene international resolutions, the UAE emphasised the importance of safeguarding religious sites and upholding Jerusalem's status as a symbol of coexistence and peace.