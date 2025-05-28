Qi Card Champions Iraq's Fintech Shift At Seamless Middle East

Qi Card, Iraq's largest fintech firm, spotlighted its transformative role in shifting the country from a cash-dependent society to a digitally connected economy during the final day of the Seamless Middle East conference.

Ahmed Khadum, chief investment officer of Qi Card delivered a keynote titled“From Cash to Digital: How Iraq Built a Scalable Payment Ecosystem,” sharing insights on how Qi Card helped design and lead one of the Middle East's most ambitious national fintech transformations.

Established in 2007 through a strategic public-private partnership between International Smart Card (ISC) and the Iraqi financial institutions, Qi Card has grown from a basic payment card into a wide-ranging financial services consortium.

“Our vision extends beyond Iraq - it is about serving broader communities and contributing to humanity at large. I am personally committed to ensuring that both my efforts and our projects make a meaningful impact on people's lives.”, said Bahaa Abdul Hadi, the chairman and co-founder of the Qi Card, also known as the International Smart Card.

“Our next phase of expansion is focused on the UAE, where we are actively engaging with both public and private sector stakeholders. We are preparing to launch a range of initiatives spanning fintech, insurtech, logistics, and payments, along with several programmes aimed at giving back to society,” Hadi added.

Today, Qi Card serves more than 12 million Iraqis, including government employees, pensioners, private sector workers, and social service communities. Its key services span salary disbursements, personal loans, digital banking tools and biometric security.“Our story is not just about technology - it's about national resilience,” said Khadum.

“We built this system during some of Iraq's most difficult years yet managed to extend it to every province. That's the model we're sharing in Dubai to the global community of financial technology - how to enable modern financial services under pressure, with purpose, and at scale,” he added.