QVA President Applauds Accomplishments Of 2024-2025 Sports Season

Doha, Qatar: President of the Qatar Volleyball Association (QVA), Ali Ghanem Al Kuwari, extolled the achievements made by Qatari national teams and clubs during the 2024-2025 sports season.

He underscored that the current season ranks among the most exceptional across all levels, both for national teams and local clubs, crediting this success to the fact that all entities were operating in an all-hands-on-deck approach, along with the QVA's pursued strategic planning framework.

Al Kuwari noted the remarkable milestones of the national beach volleyball team, which secured three consecutive gold medals in the Asian Beach Volleyball Tour, followed by a gold medal in the most recent World Beach Pro Tour Challenge event in China.

This is in addition to the team's persistent strong showing in elite and global challenge tournaments, which reinforces its international ranking, particularly after having previously held the world number one position.

With respect to the club level, Al Kuwari commended Al Rayyan Sports Club for its historic triumph in the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship, describing it as a source of immense pride for Qatari sport. He also lauded Al Rayyan's women's team for securing the title in the inaugural edition of the Qatar Women's Volleyball League, with Al Arabi finishing as runners-up, and Qatar SC placing third.

In addition, he hailed the notable technical progression of the women's teams, announcing the full readiness of the Qatar men's national indoor volleyball team to participate in the upcoming 2025 AVC Men's Volleyball Nations Cup in Bahrain next month, and the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship in the Philippines this September.

Preparations are afoot at the highest coaching and organizational levels. The upcoming participation of the Qatar Girls' U18 National Volleyball Team in the Asian Women's U18 Volleyball Championship is set to be hosted by Jordan in July, Al Kuwari highlighted.

He also commended the Qatar Beach Volleyball Team, represented by the duo Mahmoud Essam and Saif Al Majid, for securing second place in the inaugural edition of the West Asia Beach Volleyball Tour, followed by a third-place finish in the second round held in Jordan.

Al Kuwari further extolled the strong showing of the pair Mehdi Samoud and Mohamed Ehab, who clinched the runner-up position in the second round, in addition to the Qatar Women's Beach Volleyball Team, which finished fourth in the same tournament.

Al Kuwari indicated that these tremendous achievements are consistently supported by the Qatar Olympic Committee, chaired by HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, to advance the objectives of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

He emphasized that the future holds even greater promise, driven by energized efforts and high aspirations.