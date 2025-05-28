Preview Of NVDA Earnings Reaction

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) S&P 500 bullish gap, dip after the opening bell, and steep rise - great to play long NDX in intraday terms for some 150pts up. This is about more than EU tariffs delay - it's about retreat in bond yields and USD taking on 100 again. Today we have NVDA earnings - it's about guidance rather than the present or latest past. Concentrate on new solutions to sell to China, unsatiable appetite from UAE and Saudi Arabia - they will guide higher, and what will the current shorts do on a surprise? Way more details are revealed in today's video covering BTC, gold and oil too - the best gems are featured below, reserved for clients.

Make sure to review the weekend video too - USD 100-101 zone is coming back, and stock bulls are eyeing dollar strength, pay attention to FOMC minutes as well (great voting members uncertainty ahead).

