Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold, GBP/USD Give Back Some Recent Gains While FTSE 100 Loses Upside Momentum

2025-05-28 02:18:33
(MENAFN- DailyFX (IG)) ​​​FTSE 100 trades in near 3-month high

​The FTSE 100 has risen to 8,823, a level last traded on the 5 March. The February peak at 8,835 and the March all-time high at 8,909 are thus within reach and remain in sight.

​Minor support may be spotted around the 20 March high at 8,742 ahead of the 6 May high at 8,684.

While the 20 May low at 8,602 underpins, the medium-term uptrend is deemed to be intact.

Source: TradingView ​GBP/USD comes off its 2 1/4 year high

​GBP/USD is seen coming off its Monday $1.3593 high and may retest the $1.3444-to-$1.3403 support zone which is expected to hold. If not, the April-to-May uptrend line at $1.3352 may be revisited.

​A rise above this week's high at $1.3593 and the $1.3602 August 2021 low would put the $1.03644 February 2022 high on the map, as well as the $1.3669 12 April 2021 low.

Source: TradingView ​Gold price gives back some of its recent gains

The spot gold price's advance from its mid-May low at $3,121.00 per troy ounce seems to have stalled at Friday's $3,366.00 high with minor support around the 22 May low at $3,230.00 perhaps being retested. Below it minor support may be spotted between the 23-to-28 April lows at $3,269.00-to-$3,260.00 ahead of the 1 May low at $3,202.00.

Were the gold price to stabilise and then break through its April-to-May downtrend line at $3,350.00, last week's high at $3,366.00 would be back in the picture. Above it lies the 25 April high at $3,370.00, a rise above which would likely engage the early May peak at $3,435.​​00.

Source: TradingView

