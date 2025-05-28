BATS Trading Update Preview: Tobacco Giant Faces Regulatory Headwinds​

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) BATS 2025 outlook amid challenging conditions

​As British American Tobacco (BATS) approaches its 2025 half-year trading update on 3 June, investors are closely monitoring the company's performance amid a challenging global landscape.

​BATS has projected approximately 1% revenue growth for 2025, with adjusted operating profit expected to rise between 1.5% and 2.5%. This conservative forecast reflects ongoing pressures, including increased excise duties in Bangladesh and stringent tobacco regulations in Australia.

​The company anticipates a 2% decline in global tobacco industry volumes this year. Despite these challenges, BATS remains committed to its mid-term targets of 3–5% revenue growth and 4–6% adjusted operating profit growth by 2026.

​These modest growth expectations reflect the reality facing traditional tobacco companies: declining consumption in developed markets, increasing regulatory pressures worldwide, and the need to balance investment in new product categories with maintaining profitability from conventional cigarettes.

Strategic focus on smokeless product transition

​BATS continues to invest in its "New Categories" segment, encompassing products like Vuse (vaping), glo (heated tobacco), and Velo (nicotine pouches). The company aims to become predominantly smokeless by 2035, with these products contributing positively to its financials.

​This transition represents perhaps the most significant strategic shift in BATS' history, as the company attempts to pivot away from its traditional cigarette business towards reduced-risk products. The upcoming trading update will provide crucial insights into the progress of this transformation.

​Vuse has become the world's leading vaping brand by retail market share, with particularly strong performance in the United States and several European markets. The brand's continued growth trajectory will be a key focus area for investors assessing BATS' new category strategy.

​The heated tobacco category, led by BATS' glo brand, faces intense competition from Philip Morris International's IQOS product. Market share gains or losses in key markets like Japan will be closely scrutinised as indicators of BATS' competitive positioning in this critical segment.

Financial strategy and shareholder returns

​In a strategic move to enhance shareholder returns, BATS announced plans to sell a 2.3% stake in India's ITC, reducing its holding to 23.1%. Proceeds from this sale will bolster BATS' 2025 share buyback program by £200.00 million, bringing the total to £1.1 billion.

​This stake reduction in ITC represents a significant shift in BATS' approach to its Indian operations. While ITC has been a valuable asset providing steady dividend income, the decision to reduce exposure suggests BATS is prioritising capital allocation toward growth areas and direct shareholder returns.

​The expanded share buyback programme demonstrates management's confidence in the company's cash generation capabilities and commitment to returning capital to shareholders. With the share price under pressure from various regulatory and legal challenges, this buyback activity provides important price support.

​BATS' dividend policy remains central to its appeal for income-focused investors. The company has maintained its progressive dividend policy, and any commentary on future dividend growth will be closely watched by the substantial retail shareholder base attracted by BATS' historically high yield, currently at 7.13% (as of 28 May 2025).

Legal challenges and Canadian litigation

​BATS has set aside £6.2 billion in provisions related to a proposed C$32.5 billion settlement addressing litigation in Canada over health impacts of smoking. This significant charge contributed to a sharp decline in BATS' share price earlier this year.

​The Canadian litigation settlement represents one of the largest legal provisions in BATS' history and highlights the ongoing legal risks facing tobacco companies globally. While this provision should provide certainty around Canadian exposure, investors remain concerned about potential similar actions in other jurisdictions.

​The timing and structure of settlement payments will be important factors in determining the impact on BATS' cash flow and financial flexibility. Management commentary on how these payments will be funded and their impact on capital allocation priorities will be closely scrutinised.

​Beyond the Canadian case, tobacco companies face ongoing litigation risks worldwide. Any updates on other legal proceedings or changes to the regulatory landscape will be significant factors in assessing BATS' long-term risk profile.

​Regional performance and market dynamics

​BATS' global footprint provides both diversification benefits and exposure to varied regulatory environments. The upcoming trading update will likely provide insights into regional performance across key markets including the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and emerging markets.

​The United States remains BATS' largest and most profitable market, primarily through its Reynolds American subsidiary. Performance of both traditional cigarettes and new category products in this crucial market will be a primary focus for investors.

​European markets face increasing regulatory pressure, with several countries implementing or considering flavour bans, plain packaging requirements, and tax increases. BATS' ability to navigate these challenges while maintaining market share will be critical for overall performance.

​Emerging markets, while offering growth potential, also present regulatory challenges. The mentioned excise duty increases in Bangladesh exemplify the type of sudden regulatory changes that can impact profitability in these markets, making guidance on emerging market performance particularly important.

​Innovation and product development pipeline

​Beyond the current new category portfolio, BATS continues to invest in research and development for next-generation products. The company's approach to innovation and product development will be increasingly important as traditional tobacco volumes decline.

​Oral products, including both traditional snus and modern nicotine pouches, represent a significant growth opportunity. BATS' Velo brand has gained traction in multiple markets, and updates on expansion plans and consumer adoption rates will be valuable indicators of future growth potential.

​The regulatory pathway for new products remains complex, with different approaches across various jurisdictions. BATS' ability to navigate regulatory approval processes for new products while maintaining compliance across existing categories represents a key operational challenge.

​Investment levels in new category development must be balanced against the need to maintain profitability from traditional products that continue to generate the majority of cash flow. This balancing act will be reflected in both financial performance and strategic commentary during the trading update.

BATS analyst rating and technical analysis

​According to LSEG Data & Analytics, 4 analysts have a 'strong buy' recommendation for BATS, 5 a 'buy', 4 a 'hold' and 1 a 'sell' with a long-term mean price target at 3,504.55p, 5% above the current share price (as of 28/05/2025).

BATS LSEG Data & Analytics chartSource: LSEG Data & Analytics

​BATS has a TipRanks Smart Score of '5 Neutral' but is rated as a 'buy' with 3 'buy' and 2 'hold' recommendations (as of 28/05/2025).

BATS TipRanks Smart Score chartSource: TipRanks

​The BATS share price, up 13% year-to-date and thus greatly outperforming the FTSE 100 index, has been gaining close to 50% from its 2,233p December 2023 low.

BATS vs FTSE 100 comparison chart Source: Google Finance

​Since 2023 the BATS share price has been steadily rising with the February peak at 3,416p representing the next technical upside target.

​Once bettered, the June 2022 high at 3,645p would be targeted longer term.

​BATS monthly candlestick chart Source: TradingView

​The BATS share price is on track for its third consecutive monthly gain with it now trading above its 200-month simple moving average (SMA) at 3,147p.

​A daily chart close above the 3,331p early May high is needed, for a technical break above this level to be validated, something the BATS share price has been trying but so far failing to do over the past couple of days.

​BATS daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

​While the mid-May low, long-term uptrend line, 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and early April low at 3,013p-to-2,916p hold on a daily chart closing basis, the medium-term uptrend is deemed to remain intact.

​How to trade BATS shares around the update

​For investors considering positions in BATS ahead of the trading update, several factors should inform your decision-making process.

​BATS' upcoming half-year trading update on 3 June 2025, followed by second quarter (Q2) earnings on 30 July, will provide crucial insights into the company's ability to manage its complex transition while maintaining financial performance. The company's focus on transitioning to smokeless products, strategic financial manoeuvres, and navigating regulatory challenges will be pivotal in shaping its performance in the latter half of 2025.

​Investors should pay particular attention to new category performance, progress on cost reduction initiatives, and any updates on the timeline for achieving the company's ambitious smokeless transformation goals. With the tobacco industry facing unprecedented change, BATS' ability to adapt while preserving shareholder value remains the central investment thesis for this dividend-focused stock.​​