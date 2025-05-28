Solana, Tucson's Newly Restored Historic Boutique Guest Ranch Is Expanding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sold-Out Spanish Villas, 5-Star Reviews, and a Wellness-Focused Expansion-Solana Becomes the Wild West's Newest Luxury Escape

TUCSON, Ariz., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Something extraordinary is happening in Tucson's Tanque Verde Valley. A hidden gem with the soul of the Southwest and the service of a boutique luxury guest ranch is quietly making an entrance on to the hospitality stage - and it's doing it with a cowboy hat and dusty boots!









Solana Spanish Villas , Tucson's newly restored upscale guest ranch, has achieved what few boutique properties ever do: a near 100% occupancy YTD in 2025 , rave reviews across every platform , and a loyal following of travelers booking over a year in advance . With its authentic Tucson dude ranch spirit, tastefully modernized Spanish-style villas, and jaw-dropping natural surroundings, Solana isn't just a place to stay-it's an experience guests can't stop talking about .

“There's nothing like Solana anywhere in Tucson-or Southern Arizona,” says owner John Jacobs , who, along with wife Danielle Jacobs , professionally manages the estate with full-time, on-site staff.“We built Solana to offer something rare: the charm and history of an old-world guest ranch combined with today's luxury, service, and style.”

The venture has been so successful that the Jacobs have acquired the adjacent historic 5.4 acre farrier school and calf-roping ranch from well-known Tanque Verde horseman, George Goode to expand Solana to over 11 acres . The new Solana Ranch offers a more rustic taste of Tanque Verde with a large hacienda club house for hosting wellness and yoga retreats in Tucson , expanded lodging for Tucson corporate retreats , luxury conestoga glamping wagons coming in late 2025 , and the natural desert ambiance of horses and bonfires under the stars.









Booking into 2026, the new Solana Guest Ranch will expand the property to:



Lodging for 100+ guests



Conestoga glamping wagons with A/C and private bathrooms



Onsite yoga platforms and desert wellness amenities



Private chef-prepared meals and curated retreat experiences

Corporate event spaces and planning services



Danielle Jacobs , a Tucson native, successful entrepreneur, business executive, designer and event planner, works directly with organizations to coordinate unforgettable events. Whether it's a high-impact executive offsite, a yoga school's seasonal retreat, or an all-inclusive wellness weekend, Solana's team brings personalized service, event planning, and food & beverage coordination to the next level.

A Desert Retreat Unlike Any Other

Tucked beneath the shade of towering eucalyptus trees and framed by the rugged peaks of the Rincon and Catalina Mountains, Solana Spanish Villas sits on a historic 5.7-acre estate once known as the Bar J Desert Haciendas -a guest ranch that dates back to the 1940s. Today, it's been reimagined with designer furnishings, gourmet kitchens, fire pits, a koi pond, pickleball court, resort-style pool, and desert trails that seem to whisper Old West secrets.

And in their first summer of 2025, Solana is offering a jaw-dropping $99/night staycation deal for locals looking to experience the magic.“It's our way of giving back to Tucson,” says Danielle.“We're booked solid year-round, but we're holding back just a few rooms for family reunions and corporate retreats. We want to keep our roots in this community.”



Activities at Solana Spanish Villas

Guests at Solana Spanish Villas enjoy far more than just a comfortable stay-they experience a mini-resort escape in the scenic Tanque Verde Valley . Guests can relax poolside under palm trees, relax on the dock by the pond, or challenge friends to games of pickleball, basketball, garden chess, and cornhole . For those seeking serenity, the property features walking paths under towering eucalyptus , quiet corners for birdwatching, and a tranquil dock for reflection. Families and groups can gather at fire pits with swings , enjoy BBQs.

With spacious villas and casitas , full kitchens, and private patios, Solana also offers resort-style amenities including yoga mats, games, and books in each villa. The combination of relaxation, recreation, and convenience makes it ideal for family reunions in Tucson , wellness retreats, or extended stays .

What's Next? Solana Tucson Becomes a Wellness Destination

Solana's rise isn't a fluke-it's purpose driven and on trend. As Southern Arizona continues to attract travelers seeking meaningful, nature-rooted experiences, event weddings, and wellness escapes, Solana stands apart with immersive geo-travel , curated wellness , and the kind of hospitality that feels as personal as it is professional. Similar to the much larger Canyon Ranch or Miraval Spa , the intimate Solana Ranch model focuses on immersion of place.“Our guests don't always want a basic hotel room,” says Danielle Jacobs.“More and more guests are seeking a memorable experience. They want connection. They want to feel like they're somewhere real. Solana delivers this-and more.”

With limited availability and a waitlist already forming for 2026 retreats , Solana Spanish Villas and the new Solana Guest Ranch have officially become one of Southern Arizona's most in-demand destinations .

Book Your Retreat at Solana

To reserve a stay, plan a wellness weekend, or pre-book a 2026 special event call (520) 200-2059:

...

10700 E Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, AZ 85749

Editor's Note: Solana is a fully independent, locally owned guest ranch-not affiliated with Tanque Verde Guest Ranch, Canyon Ranch or Miraval. The property's roots as a guest ranch stretch back 77 years to 1948 and are being preserved and expanded for a new generation of travelers.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: