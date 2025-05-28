Dairy Council Of California Celebrates June Is Dairy Month With A Global Spotlight On Health, Culture, And Community
Dairy Council of California invites families, educators, and communities to participate in this year's theme, Dairy Around the World, a campaign that highlights how milk and dairy foods are enjoyed across cultures-and how they support well-being at every stage of life. From skyr in Iceland to amasi in South Africa, dairy is not only a staple of traditional diets but also can play a powerful role in gut, brain, immune, and sleep health.
“Dairy does more than just fuel your body-it can support your health in powerful ways,” said Amy DeLisio, CEO of Dairy Council of California.“June is the perfect time to celebrate the deep cultural roots dairy has around the world and its vital contributions to overall wellbeing.”
Throughout the month, Dairy Council of California will engage in a wide range of events and initiatives, including:
- Summer Meals Kickoff events across California to increase access to dairy foods for children and families. Retail activations in partnership with the California Milk Advisory Board . School and community engagements that connect nutrition to cultural identity. Participation in the National Hispanic Medical Association's Annual Conference in Anaheim, promoting dairy's role in culturally relevant health strategies. A June 28 community event with Mothers Nutritional Centers and the International Dairy Foods Association, celebrating the one-year anniversary of the ADD MILK campaign-a groundbreaking initiative that has improved access to healthier milk options for thousands of low-income families.
To support the month-long celebration, Dairy Council of California has released a free June is Dairy Month Toolkit, filled with culturally inclusive, ready-to-use resources and activities that educators, health professionals, and community leaders can use to bring dairy's story to life. Access the free toolkit and learn more at: DairyCouncilofCA.org/JIDM
Get involved and join the celebration
Follow Dairy Council of California on social media and be part of the #JuneIsDairyMonth conversation. Share how dairy supports your health and heritage, and explore global dairy traditions, health facts, and hands-on educational tools.
Dairy Council of California Welcomes New Board Member
June is also a time of reflection and growth at Dairy Council of California, marked by the organization's end-of-year Board of Directors meeting. This year, Dairy Council of California proudly welcomes its newest board member, Greg Weston, Senior Sales Director at Crystal Creamery.
With nearly three decades of experience of leadership at food and beverage companies including Coca-Cola Bottling Consolidated and Nestlé USA, Greg now leads national and local sales strategy at Crystal Creamery. A proud“Girl Dad” of three, sports enthusiast, and self-proclaimed milk lover, Greg brings a passion for developing people and strengthening organizations to the board.
“I'm honored to join Dairy Council of California's Board and help champion the power of dairy,” Weston said.“This mission aligns with both my professional values and personal belief in milk's impact on health.”
About Dairy Council of California
Since 1919, Dairy Council of California is a trusted nutrition organization committed to elevating the health of children and communities. Through education, advocacy, and multisector collaboration, the organization promotes lifelong healthy eating patterns and advances the role of milk and dairy foods in improving nutrition security and supporting sustainable food systems. With more than a century of experience, Dairy Council of California continues to lead with evidence-based nutrition science, education and strategic partnerships to build healthier communities.
Contact:
Malynda Parsons
Communications Manager
Dairy Council of
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment