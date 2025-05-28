Bestrx Pharmacy Software Announces Integration With Lansworth Pharma Selfserve's Pharmaself24 Kiosk Solution

Lansworth Pharma SelfServe Logo

BestRx is pleased to announce a new integration with Lansworth Pharma SelfServe, an advanced automated prescription pickup solution.

- Tom OdenOAKBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BestRx, a RedSail Technologies company and a leading provider of innovative pharmacy software solutions, is pleased to announce a new integration with Lansworth Pharma SelfServe, the U.S. Master distributor of Pharmaself24, an advanced automated prescription pickup solution.This integration allows BestRx pharmacies to offer a seamless, 24/7 prescription pickup experience, enhancing patient convenience while optimizing pharmacy operations. The Pharmaself24 kiosk offers a convenient pickup alternative beyond the counter, easing wait times and staffing demands while allowing pharmacies to maintain strong personal connections with patients.Designed with flexibility in mind, Pharmaself24 offers secure prescription storage and automated text notifications, allowing patients to pick up prescriptions on their schedule. The direct integration with BestRx gives pharmacy teams time back in their day to focus on clinical services and expand revenue-generating care offerings.“We're excited to announce our integration with Lansworth Pharma SelfServe, which reinforces our commitment to streamlining pharmacy operations and improving patient care," said Hemal Desai, President of BestRx at RedSail Technologies. "This collaboration provides BestRx users with faster, more efficient access to pharmacy services, allowing them to better serve their patients with ease and confidence.”Tom Oden, President & CEO of Lansworth Pharma SelfServe, emphasized the value this integration brings to community pharmacies.“Independent pharmacies are increasingly expected to provide high-touch care while managing labor challenges and evolving consumer expectations,” Oden said.“This partnership with BestRx gives pharmacists the tools to offer around-the-clock pickup without adding extra staff hours. We're excited to see BestRx pharmacies embrace this innovative solution as a way to enhance access, elevate convenience, and future-proof their operations.”This integration marks Lansworth Pharma SelfServe's second collaboration with the RedSail Technologies network, further reinforcing the company's dedication to bringing cutting-edge and patient-focused solutions to independent pharmacies across the U.S.To learn more about Lansworth Pharma SelfServe and the Pharmaself24 solution, visit .-###-About RedSail Technologies:With 12,000 + pharmacies reaching 8 million+ patients monthly, RedSail Technologies is the leader in pharmacy software and data solutions and services. Its mission is to build the country's most clinically advanced and financially sustainable pharmacy network. Pharmacies in the RedSail AdvantageNetwork receive the integrated tools and connectivity needed for success, freeing them for patient care. RedSail Technologies' customers include community, long-term care, outpatient, HME/DME, and specialty pharmacies alongside pharma, payer, and strategic industry partners. RedSail offer solutions for pharmacy operations, transactional and medical billing services, and patient engagement and education through brands BestRx, PioneerRx, Axys, Emporos, TransactRx, and QS/1About Lansworth Pharma SelfServe Lansworth Pharma SelfServe, a division of Lansworth Enterprise Solutions, is the U.S. master distributor of Pharmaself24, a premier automated prescription pickup solution tailored for independent and community pharmacies. Through a direct sales model, Lansworth delivers a comprehensive solution that includes consulting, marketing support, software integration, project management, installation, and on-site training.Founded in 2007, Lansworth also serves community financial institutions, government agencies, and other sectors with a range of self-service technology solutions. Learn more at .

