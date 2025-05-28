Xthings Launches Major Upgrade To SECU365 Smart Workplace Management Platform, Available Now For Free To The First 50 Qualified SMB Users
AI-powered Solution Redefines Cost-Effective Security for Small Businesses
FREMONT, Calif., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xthings , a global leader in IoT innovation, today announced a groundbreaking upgrade to its SECU365 Smart WorkSpace Management Platform. Designed specifically for U.S. small businesses with under 200 employees, this AI-powered platform integrates physical security, personnel efficiency and visitor management into a single cost-effective solution. The company is now accepting applications for its first 50 qualified SMB seed users, preferably in the San Francisco Bay Area. Selected candidates will receive a complimentary hardware kit and six months of free platform access.Continue Reading
SECU365 is now accepting applications for its first 50 qualified SMB seed users, preferably in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The upgraded SECU365 platform leverages proprietary AI engines to deliver:
-
Real-Time Threat Detection: On-device AI analyzes video streams for human presence/vehicle movement, triggering instant snapshots of suspicious events.
Generative AI Verification: Critical alerts are enhanced with contextual analysis via cloud AI, reducing false alarms compared to conventional systems. Verified emergencies automatically escalate to integrated security partners for human confirmation and police dispatch.
The solution delivers significant savings and operational efficiencies for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) through:
-
Lower Entry Costs: Reduces initial investment by 60% by eliminating professional setup fees through straightforward DIY (Do-It-Yourself) installation.
No IT or Frontdesk Overhead: Operates as a cloud-native platform, removing the need for server investments and associated IT management.
Streamlined Operations: Features a unified management console that combines access control (door and camera integrations), staff productivity tracking and visitor logs into one easy-to-use interface.
"Where traditional security systems can bankrupt SMBs with complexity, SECU365 turns AI into a force multiplier," said Patrick Serrato, Xthings' Director of Ecosystem Business Development and Product Strategy "Our users will pioneer a new era – where a 10-person startup can afford enterprise-grade protection that actually improves their bottom line."
Seed Program Details
The Seed Program offers the first 50 qualified SMBs, preferably in the San Francisco Bay Area, a free hardware kit and six months of free platform access (a combined value of $3,800), priority hardware installation slots, and direct product team consultation. Applicants must apply on our registration page by July 15, 2025 to be considered.
About SECU365
SECU365 , an SMB solution by Xthings , is a workplace management kit that offers SMB owners turnkey access control, surveillance, time attendance and visitor management. It facilitates seamless oversight of personnel, assets and visitors through a real-time dashboard.
SOURCE Xthings Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment