Xthings Launches Major Upgrade To SECU365 Smart Workplace Management Platform, Available Now For Free To The First 50 Qualified SMB Users

AI-powered Solution Redefines Cost-Effective Security for Small Businesses

FREMONT, Calif., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xthings , a global leader in IoT innovation, today announced a groundbreaking upgrade to its SECU365 Smart WorkSpace Management Platform. Designed specifically for U.S. small businesses with under 200 employees, this AI-powered platform integrates physical security, personnel efficiency and visitor management into a single cost-effective solution. The company is now accepting applications for its first 50 qualified SMB seed users, preferably in the San Francisco Bay Area. Selected candidates will receive a complimentary hardware kit and six months of free platform access.

The upgraded SECU365 platform leverages proprietary AI engines to deliver:



Real-Time Threat Detection: On-device AI analyzes video streams for human presence/vehicle movement, triggering instant snapshots of suspicious events. Generative AI Verification: Critical alerts are enhanced with contextual analysis via cloud AI, reducing false alarms compared to conventional systems. Verified emergencies automatically escalate to integrated security partners for human confirmation and police dispatch.

The solution delivers significant savings and operational efficiencies for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) through:



Lower Entry Costs: Reduces initial investment by 60% by eliminating professional setup fees through straightforward DIY (Do-It-Yourself) installation.

No IT or Frontdesk Overhead: Operates as a cloud-native platform, removing the need for server investments and associated IT management. Streamlined Operations: Features a unified management console that combines access control (door and camera integrations), staff productivity tracking and visitor logs into one easy-to-use interface.

"Where traditional security systems can bankrupt SMBs with complexity, SECU365 turns AI into a force multiplier," said Patrick Serrato, Xthings' Director of Ecosystem Business Development and Product Strategy "Our users will pioneer a new era – where a 10-person startup can afford enterprise-grade protection that actually improves their bottom line."

Seed Program Details

The Seed Program offers the first 50 qualified SMBs, preferably in the San Francisco Bay Area, a free hardware kit and six months of free platform access (a combined value of $3,800), priority hardware installation slots, and direct product team consultation. Applicants must apply on our registration page by July 15, 2025 to be considered.

About SECU365

SECU365 , an SMB solution by Xthings , is a workplace management kit that offers SMB owners turnkey access control, surveillance, time attendance and visitor management. It facilitates seamless oversight of personnel, assets and visitors through a real-time dashboard.

