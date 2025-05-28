Washington Business Journal Names Eagle Hill Consulting A Best Place To Work In Greater Washington

ARLINGTON, Va., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting has landed another best workplace award, this time recognized by The Washington Business Journal as one of the 2025 Best Places to Work in the extra-large company category. Eagle Hill continues it trend of winning workplace awards, with accolades from The Washington Post , along with top rankings from Vault and Forbes America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2024 .

"From our earliest days more than 20 years ago, we've been intentional about fostering a work environment that equally values our clients and employees," said Melissa Jezior , president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill. "That strategy has served us well. Our employees work in a supportive and collaboration culture that enables our teams to deliver innovation and strategic thinking for our clients. We're honored to again win this accolade from The Washington Business Journal, the premier business publication in the DMV."

Each year, The Washington Business Journal receives hundreds of nominations for the Best Places to Work program. Their partner, Quantum Workplace, surveys each qualifying company's employees directly to ascertain employee engagement, scoring on leadership, culture, benefits, and more. The winning companies scored the highest in all these criteria. To qualify, companies must meet business location and size requirements, along with having enough employees working in the D.C. metro area. All eligible employees must be invited to take the survey, and a statistically significant percentage must complete the survey for the results to be accepted.

What Sets Eagle Hill Consulting Apart



Eagle Hill's founders broke from the pack of large, traditional consulting companies to establish a firm that is collaborative, unified and possesses an entrepreneurial spirit. The company considers itself a community of consultants rather than a traditional consultancy, which means Eagle Hill is uniquely positioned to help solve client business problems across various industries.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is an award-winning business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Organizational Performance, Business Intelligence, Technology Enablement, Talent, and Change Management. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and global nonprofits. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA, and Seattle, WA. Find more information about Eagle Hill's innovative consulting services at .

