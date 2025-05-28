US Trade Deal Could Turn Economic Headwinds Into Opportunities: Finance Ministry

MENAFN - KNN India)According to its monthly report released Tuesday, India's finance ministry believes that a successful trade deal with the United States could transform existing economic challenges into growth opportunities.

The ministry emphasised that such an agreement would open new markets and stimulate export activity, though it acknowledged that global uncertainties continue to pose risks.

The two nations are currently engaged in negotiations to finalise a trade deal, with preliminary indications suggesting the first phase could be completed before July.

However, recent US tariff measures have introduced complications into India's export prospects.

The United States imposed a 26 percent tariff on Indian imports in April, creating uncertainty in trade relations between the countries.

While a 90-day suspension of new tariffs remains in effect during bilateral negotiations, the finance ministry report identified the potential for renewed trade barriers as a significant external vulnerability for India's economy.

The temporary nature of this suspension continues to influence strategic planning for Indian exporters and policymakers.

The ministry's assessment also addressed domestic investment patterns, noting that private sector capital expenditure may experience delays as companies adopt more conservative approaches amid global uncertainty and restrictive financial conditions.

Despite these challenges, the report maintained that India retains its position as an attractive investment destination.

Foreign direct investment flows are expected to respond favorably to policies that strengthen India's medium-term growth trajectory, according to the ministry.

The report specifically highlighted the importance of initiatives that enhance workforce skills and productivity, particularly given India's demographic advantage with its young population.

India continues to maintain its status as the fastest-growing major economy, despite recent revisions to growth projections reflecting global uncertainties and trade tensions.

The inflation outlook presents a more encouraging picture, with the ministry reporting expectations for continued moderate food price pressures.

This assessment is based on successful rabi crop harvests, expanded summer crop cultivation areas, and adequate foodgrain procurement levels.

Core inflation has remained low while food prices have declined, contributing to what the ministry characterised as an optimistic inflation environment.

Recent surveys conducted by the Reserve Bank of India indicate declining inflation expectations among market participants, reinforcing the overall positive economic sentiment.

(KNN Bureau)