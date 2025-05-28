“Comera Finance, Part Of Abu Dhabi's Royal Group, Receives In-Principle Approval From The Central Bank Of UAE For A Fina...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Comera Finance, part of Comera Financial Holding and Abu Dhabi's Royal Group, has received in-principle approval from the Central Bank of the UAE to operate as a fully licensed Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). This significant milestone reinforces Comera's commitment to delivering a seamless, tech-powered financial ecosystem tailored for the UAE's digitally connected future.

Comera Finance will offer the entire spectrum of products including Retail, SME and Corporate lending. These would include Credit Cards, Personal Loans, Mortgages, Vehicle Finance and other borrowing requirements of Consumers and Letters of Credits, Bank Guarantees, Performance Bonds, Working Capital lending and tailor made Supply Chain Finance to its SME's and Corporate clients.

At the heart of Comera's offering will be its advanced digital infrastructure. Built on scalable cloud architecture, the platform leverages real-time processing, advanced security, AI-driven fraud detection, and instant payment notifications to create a frictionless experience for users.

This approval aligns with the UAE leadership's ambitious vision to build a world-class digital economy, promoting financial inclusion, innovation, and seamless access to digital services. As part of this national vision, Comera Finance will integrate with AANI, the Instant Payment Platform (IPP) and support Jaywan card issuance-paving the way for greater adoption of cashless transactions across the country.

“With this NBFC license, Comera is stepping into a transformative role in the UAE's fintech ecosystem,” said Akhtar Saeed Hashmi, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Comera Financial Holding.“Our technology-first approach supports the nation's long-term goal of a cashless, digitally empowered society led by visionary leadership and robust regulatory frameworks.”

As the UAE accelerates toward becoming a regional fintech leader, Comera stands ready to support that journey-merging innovation with trust to reshape financial experiences for the modern era.

Comera Finance is expected to go live to public by end of Q3 2025 with a host of digital offerings.

