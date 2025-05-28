USD/JPY Forecast Today 28/05: Yen Facing Pressure (Video)
- The US dollar against the Japanese yen the US dollar has a rallied a bit after initially dropping against the Japanese yen on Tuesday. This is interesting because the momentum has shifted quite drastically. People really wanted to buy the dollar as we saw the US dollar strengthen against multiple currencies such as the New Zealand dollar, the Australian dollar, and the Japanese yen.
If we can clear the 50 day EMA, that could open up the dollar for a much bigger move against the Japanese yen. Keep in mind, the interest rate differential still favors the US dollar massively and the oversold condition of course does as well. In other words, this looks a lot like a rebound play like I have been talking about recently with the double bottom at 140 yen.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf we break down below the 142 yen level, then we will revisit that crucial 140 yen level. I think ultimately, we've got a situation where when you look at the longer term charts, 140 yen is just massive in its implications. And now we're trying to turn things around. Breaking above the 145 yen level opens up the possibility of 148 yen and then eventually 150 yen. I do think this is going to be very noisy, but we are getting to a point where the Bank of Japan is going to have to step in and buy Japanese bonds. In other words, quantitative easing. Quantitative easing is typically poor for the currency.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions ? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
